Maruti Suzuki Has Produced Over 2.5 Crore Units

Maruti Suzuki have achieved the significant milestone of producing over 2.5 crore units and it is the first Indian OEM to have achieved the benchmark.

The company started its operations in the country back in 1983 with the Maruti Suzuki 800 rolled out of their plant in Gurgaon now named Gurugram in Haryana. At present, the company has two advanced facilities with state of the art technologies in Gurugram and Manesar that has a combined output of rolling out 1.5 million vehicles per year.



Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki said “2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Crossing of 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki’s continued commitment and partnership with the people of India. Anticipating growing demand for passenger vehicles, we have also started work on setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana.”



Currently, the company has 16 models in their fleet sold by Arena and Nexa outlets and does export business to over 100 countries. The company is yet to foray into the EV space and we can expect that happening soon. Recently, the company has launched its Baleno and XL6 with CNG engines.