Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid Unveiled in India

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which was created in tandem with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will serve as the company’s flagship SUV and be offered through the Nexa sales channel.

Maruti Suzuki have unveiled their new Grand Vitara, siblings of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This holiday season, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete in India’s fiercely competitive small SUV class against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and its brother, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The business claims it will be India’s most fuel-efficient SUV and would be available with both a mild-hybrid and a robust hybrid powertrain.



The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara are identical in terms of features, drivetrains, width, and wheelbase. However, the Grand Vitara stands apart visually because of a distinctive front-end design and LED tail lamps that extend the full length of the boot. It has nine exterior colour options, three of which are dual-tone combinations, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, and LED front lighting.





A vast number of options are available for the Grand Vitara, including a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument panel, a 360-degree camera, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, six airbags, and a lot more. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill hold and descent control, three-point seatbelts, and all-wheel disc brakes are included in the safety equipment.





Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has led the market with its slew of new product launches across segments, catering to the diverse needs of the new-age Indian customer. With the global unveiling of the Grand Vitara, we bring an SUV which embodies the best of Suzuki design, technology and performance.

Packed with the Suzuki ALLGRIP legendary off-roading prowess as well as a strong & aggressive design, it inherits the pure SUV DNA of the iconic brand, Vitara. Moreover, with the introduction of the revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid system, the Grand Vitara paves the way for a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world. We are confident that Grand Vitara will set a new benchmark for SUV lovers in the country and redefine Joy of Mobility for our customers.”

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara boasts a number of firsts, including being the first SUV from the Indian automaker to be equipped with a hybrid drivetrain. The car is expected to get an Atkinson cycle motor having a 1.5-litre displacement capacity. It is anticipated that it will be modified to generate 115 Hp when used with an electric motor. Additionally, a litre NA engine with different tuning is anticipated in the lowest grades. The SUV will also have all-wheel drive, making it superior to some of its competitors.



The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Jeep Compass, and other vehicles are likely to be competitors for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the Indian market.



Story by Kurt Morris