Maruti Suzuki Brezza First Drive – Hot and Techy Indeed

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a shorter name and gains a bunch of new features to make it a properly modern urban compact SUV.

Story: Jim Gorde

Bettering a bestseller is not easy job, yet with the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, India’s number one automobile brand has dug deep to improve upon what was already a wholesome package, by addressing the needs of the most crucial sect—the buyer.

I remember when the first car came to the office, an inquisitive bystander immediately asked two questions, “How much is it?” and “Does it have a sunroof?”, because “he has to get a car with a sunroof as the kids won’t have it any other way.” Okay, then. So the car was highly practical, smart-looking, fuel-efficient, reliable, safe and easy to drive but, over the years, it seemed that some the new-age option boxes were unavailable; not unchecked. And those are exactly what Maruti Suzuki have taken care of.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Styling

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza looks better-built and ready for the urban jungle with a very modern design language that makes it stand out from its contemporaries. The butch new grille and bodywork give it a rugged stance, with floating roof -rails, LED projector headlights with unique daytime light signatures, LED tail-lights and bold “Geometric” 16-inch alloy wheels with wide 215/60 R16 tyres adding to its appeal.

The body still measures 3,995 millimetres long over a 2,500-mm wheelbase. It measures 1,790 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall. The sub-four-metre compact SUV segment has gotten a bold new avatar for its popular model.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Interior and Safety

The all-new Brezza gets a tastefully done up cabin retaining its spacious nature and exceptional use of available area. The fit-and-finish is excellent too and the dual-tone black and brown dashboard and interior is accented by smooth aluminium trim and punctuated by the cool blue ambient lighting. The multi-function steering wheel is now a sportier flat-bottom unit. Phone, voice and cruise controls are all within easy reach. The electric sunroof is a big new addition and positively complements the cabin ambience. The seats are just as supportive as before and feel comfortable to be in on journeys short and long. The rear seats offer generous occupant room and also get rear air-vents for the climate control, apart from fast-charging ports—both Type A and Type C—for added convenience. The 328-litre boot is plentiful and, with a 60:40 split-folding rear seat back, it’s immensely flexible, too.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets dual front airbags and standard ABS as well as ESP (Electronic Stability Program). The ZXi+ trim also gets side and curtain airbags for a total of six airbags. Thus, the new Brezza is high on preventive as well as protective safety. The previous model had received a commendable four stars from Global New Car Assessment Program(GNCAP) and the new model surely takes safety further.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Technology and Connectivity

This is where there are some big changes, with the highlights being the new SmartPlay units, Suzuki Connect Suite and a 360° view camera. In the VXi and ZXi trims, the SmartPlay Studio and SmartPlay Pro respectively, get a 7.0-inch touchscreen. The Pro+ unit in the ZXi+ trim we drove gets a larger 9.0-inch screen. The top trims also get an Arkamys premium sound system. The Suzuki Connect suite, in the ZXi+ variants, gets as many as 40+ connected features which make controlling various functions and checking vehicle status on the go or remotely much easier. The Brezza also gets Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Qi wireless charging, and a USB Type-A and Type-C port each, front and rear.

