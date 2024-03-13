Mahindra XUV400 Tested – Mahindra Go Pro with the XUV400

The changes in the updated Mahindra XUV400 are focused on the interior, including digital instrumentation and improved infotainment. Meanwhile, the performance remains as brisk as it always was.

Story: Sayantan De

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Mahindra do not update their cars like smartphones; instead, they launch a competent product and make changes on the basis of customer feedback. Honestly, they are among the few companies that actively listen to their customers. This is evident in the new Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro.

Mahindra have opted to tweak the areas that needed improvement while leaving the rest of the systems untouched. This is evident the moment you see the car, because, visually, it is well nigh impossible to tell them apart. Since the XUV400 strikes a ruggedly handsome pose, there’s not much to improve on the design front. That said, a few small touches to set the newer car apart from the older one would have been appreciated.

The moment you step inside, though, you feel you’re in a car that’s at least a segment above the older model. The dual-tone interior, with its generous use of white, helps make the cabin feel airy. The older version’s interior was lifted straight from the XUV300, including the analogue dials (these were unique among electric vehicles but offered very little in the way of vehicle info). Now you will find a 10.25-inch driver’s display with a plethora of information and this is aided by a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which sits atop the centre console rather than being integrated into it.

The new touchscreen is leagues ahead of the older unit, with much higher resolution and better responsiveness. The graphics have been tweaked as well—the new graphics actually make the car feel a lot more modern, despite it remaining mechanically unchanged. The relocation of the screen also necessitated the re-positioning of the central a-c vents, but Mahindra have taken this opportunity to overhaul the climate control system. The EL Pro now comes with automatic dual-zone climate control as well as rear a-c vents, which is a great feature to have and I wish every car had this. The rear passengers also get a USB charging port.

The company has also changed the steering wheel and the newer one comes with more buttons and rocker switches. However, as there are now two rocker switches per side, it is easy to accidentally flick one when applying full lock and, during my drive, this happened frequently. There is a new wireless charger for smartphones and Mahindra say wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be added soon via an over-the-air update.

Performance is still brisk, as was the case before. The three drive modes (Fun, Fast, and Fearless) noticeably alter the power delivery and pedal response of the car. It feels like Mahindra have also tweaked the suspension, for the car now rides flatter through corners. Compared to its predecessor, the torque steer felt lesser, too, though still present; just the consequence of putting 310 Nm through the front axle. The 110 kW (150 hp) it comes with is more than enough for most occasions.

When the XUV400 was launched in June 2023, its price started at Rs 15.99 lakh, going up to Rs 18.99 lakh. The new Pro range starts at Rs 15.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.69 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Therefore, the value proposition has increased considerably; the new car not only packs better tech, it also offers said tech at a lower price. I believe if anyone is in the market for a compact e-SUV, they need to test-drive this car, because the XUV400 offers exceptional bang for the buck in its segment.

Need to Know – Mahindra XUV400



Price: Rs 17.69 lakh (as tested)

Battery Pack: 39.5 kWh (as tested)

Max Power: 110 kW (150 hp)

Max Torque: 310 Nm

Transmission: Single-speed, automatic, front-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, torsion beam rear

Weight: 1,578 kg (estimated)

