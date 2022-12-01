Mahindra XUV 700 and Scorpio-N Recalled

Mahindra have recalled over 19,000 vehicles with regard to a problem with the rubber bellow within the bell housing. The company has recalled 12,566 units of the XUV 700 and 6,618 units of the Scorpio-N.





Units of both SUVs that were manufactured between July 1 and November 11 this year are suspected to have this problem, thus the company has issued the recall. The operational dimensional clearance of the rubber bellow inside the bell housing may have been impacted by a sorting process fault at the supplier’s end. The company will be getting in touch with the customers through their dealerships individually and will conduct a thorough inspection. Any fault found will be fixed without charging the customer.



Both SUV’s were introduced to the market this year and both come with diesel and petrol options to choose from. The XUV 700 gets a 2.0-litre, turbo petrol engine that makes 200 hp and 380 Nm of torque. The Scorpio-N comes with a 2.0-litre, mStallion, turbo petrol engine that makes 202 hp and 370 Nm of torque.

Story: Sumesh Soman

