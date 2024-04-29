Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched; Prices Start at Rs 7.49 lakh

Mahindra gave the XUV300 a cheery wave and sent it on its merry way and welcomed in the new XUV 3XO which, amazingly, is Rs 50,000 cheaper for the entry-level model. The prices for the Mahindra XUV 3XO start at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) when the price of the outgoing XUV300 started at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is one of the few compact SUVs that still get a diesel engine as an option (diesel economy cars have all but disappeared in the face of tightening emission norms) and a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions, the latter of which is from AISIN, the Japanese transmission manufacturing legend.

Speaking of the engines, the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a choice of the mStallion TGDi petrol engine and the turbo diesel engine. The petrol pumps out 130 hp and 230 Nm, whereas the diesel is capable of 117 hp and 300 Nm. Mahindra claim that the petrol engine-equipped XUV 3XO can hit 0 to 60 km/h in 4.5 seconds, and also offers a fuel economy figure of 20.1 km/l, at least when equipped with the manual transmission. There’s a third petrol engine on offer as well, one that eschews direct injection in favour of multi point port fuel injection and pumps out 111 hp and 200 Nm.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is loaded with features, such as two 10.25-inch screens, one ofr the driver’s display and the other for infotainment. It also has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 65 W USB-C fast charging port, a Harman Kardon audio system with a 380W amplifier and a sub-woofer (90s tuner kids would have been so happy). There are 80+ Adrenox features as well, these can be accessed by Mahindra’s vehicle app, Adrenox, available on both Android and iOS.

Mahindra have been at the forefront of automotive safety, and while the NCAP results will take some time, Mahindra has packed the XUV 3XO with six airbags, disc brakes at the rear, ABS, traction control, ISOFIX anchor points, and even Level-2 ADAS.

We are rather excited about the prospect of driving the Mahindra XUV 3XO, so watch this space for our review.