Mahindra Scorpio-N Sets Guinness World Record In Australia

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has now set the Guinness world record for the title of “Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle.”

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd have set a Guinness World Record with the Scorpio-N. The SUV now holds the title for the “Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle.” This remarkable feat follows the recent launch of the Scorpio-N in Australia, where its capability and reliability were showcased as the team blazed through the unforgiving terrain of the Simpson Desert, setting a new benchmark for speed.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N conquered an astounding 1,100 sand dunes and endured scorching temperatures peaking at 50 degrees Celsius, all accomplished within an astonishing 13-hour timeframe. The Scorpio-N was expertly co-driven by Gene Corbett from Total Driver and Ben Robinson from 4WD Industries. The authenticity of their record-breaking journey was duly verified by officials from Guinness World Records, adding another remarkable milestone to the Scorpio-N’s legacy.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra

Ltd, said, “We are immensely proud to share that our iconic SUV, the Scorpio-N, has made its mark in the Guinness World Record title for the “Fastest crossing of the Simpson Desert by a production vehicle”. This globally recognised achievement not only demonstrates the exceptional engineering and performance capabilities of the Scorpio-N, but it also honours the hard work, dedication, and inventive spirit of our skilled engineers. True to our ‘built for adventure’ ethos, our engineers have played an instrumental role in defining the Scorpio brand over the years while seamlessly integrating advanced technology in order to exceed customer expectations. Even as we celebrate this recent accolade, we recently marked another significant milestone with over nine lakh Scorpios being rolled out from our production facility, marking a significant achievement for the brand that created the SUV category in India. Our primary goal is, and will always be, to continue crafting superior, adventure-driven authentic experiences that Scorpio enthusiasts worldwide have come to love and look forward to.”

Gene Corbett, co-driver, expressed, “The Mahindra Scorpio-N has proven its unbeatable durability, high endurance, and unmatched capability by becoming the fastest production vehicle to conquer the Simpson Desert, one of the world’s toughest desert crossings, without a single blemish. Being part of this historic record has been an incredible experience. The Scorpio-N delivers pure traction and provides an authentic SUV experience with its 4XPLOR terrain management system, making it as capable as any 4WD vehicle in India. Witnessing the Scorpio-N’s awe-inspiring journey, conquering over 1,100 sand dunes in a grueling 13-hour drive across the challenging Simpson Desert, has truly showcased its exceptional performance and durability.”

The Simpson Desert is a captivating destination for motoring enthusiasts around the world, and the Scorpio-N’s achievement adds to its allure. The stunning scenery, ever-changing landscapes, and diverse flora and fauna make it an extraordinary experience. The record-breaking journey commenced at the crack of dawn in Birdsville and concluded at Alkaseltzer Bore, all completed within 13 hours. Along the 385-km long journey, the Scorpio-N overcame salt flats situated 20 meters above sea level which presented a significant challenge due to high moisture content.

Story: Alshin Thomas

