Morris Garages Comet – A Gadget on Wheels

The MG Comet EV is a new all-electric car that is designed to be more of a gadget than a traditional vehicle. It is compact, stylish, and packed with smart features that make it perfect for urban commuting. Here are some of the things that make it so special.



Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Apurva Ambep







Compact Design

The Comet EV is just 2.97 metres long, making it one of the smallest electric cars available in the market. This makes it easy to park in tight spaces and manoeuvre through city traffic.

The Comet EV has a distinctive front end that is dominated by a large grille and swept-back headlights

The side profile of the car is sleek and aerodynamic, with a sloping roof-line and large wheel-arches

The rear of the car is simple and stylish, with a set of LED tail-lights and a small rear spoiler

The Comet EV is available in a range of colours, including red, blue, black, and white





Minimalist Interior

The interior of the Comet EV is designed to be simple and uncluttered. The dashboard is dominated by an extensive touchscreen infotainment system and there are just a few physical controls. This makes the car easy to use and helps to keep the focus on the road.

The dashboard is dominated by an extensive touchscreen infotainment system and there are only a few physical controls

The smart start system is a convenient way to start the car and unlock the doors without having to take the key out of your pocket

The digital key is a secure and convenient way to share access to the car with others.

Tech-savvy i-Smart

The Comet EV comes with a range of new smart connected features that make it even more convenient to use.

Internet inside: The Comet EV comes with a built-in internet connection which allows you to access a variety of online services, such as music streaming, navigation, and weather updates.

The Comet EV comes with MG’s i-Smart-connected car technology

50+ voice-command features: This car supports over 50 voice-command features that allow you to control the car’s functions using your voice. For example, you can use voice commands to start the car, open the sunroof or change the radio station

Apps: The EV supports a variety of apps, including music streaming apps, navigation apps, and weather apps. One can download these apps from the MG App Store

Floating Twin Display: This car has a floating twin display that consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch driver information display

Smart Start System: The EV has a smart start system that allows one to start the car and unlock the doors using one’s smartphone

Digital Key: It comes with a digital key that allows one to share access to the car with others

Reverse Parking Camera: It has a reverse parking camera that helps one to see behind the car while reversing

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: The Comet EV supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which allow you to connect your smartphone to the car’s infotainment system and use your favourite apps.

Performance

The MG Comet is a small, city-friendly EV with great performance for its size.

It gets a 17.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack

It is powered by a 42-hp electric motor

It has a range of up to 230 kilometres on a single charge. This means that one can easily get around town without having to worry about running out of power

This gives the car a top speed of 130 kilometres per hour and a 0-60 km/h time of 10 seconds

The Comet EV can be charged using a standard 3.3-kW charger, which takes about seven hours to fully charge the battery. The car can also be charged using a faster 7.2-kW charger, which takes about 5.5 hours to fully charge the battery

It is a perfect car for urban commuters looking for something that is both fun to drive and easy to use.

Sustainable

The MG Comet is a sustainable choice for urban mobility, as it produces zero tail-pipe emission and has a low carbon footprint.

The car’s battery is made of lithium-ion cells, which are a type of battery that is known for its long lifespan and low environmental impact

The car’s body is made from a variety of materials, including recycled plastic and aluminium. These materials are recyclable and can be reused to create new products, which helps to reduce the car’s environmental impact

The car’s interior is made from a variety of sustainable materials, including sustainable fabrics and wood. These materials are also recyclable and can be reused to create new products.



The MG Comet EV is a truly innovative car that is packed with features that make it both fun to drive and easy to use. If you are looking for a stylish, sustainable, and tech-savvy electric car, then the MG Comet EV presents itself as a perfect choice for you.