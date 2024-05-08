BMW M4 CS Debuts as a More Civilised M4 CSL

The BMW M4 CS will slot in between the M4 Competition and the M4 CSL, aiming to offer the best of both worlds

While the BMW M4 Competition and M4 CSL are performance beasts in their own rights, for some it may be choices that exist in two different extremes. Enter the BMW M4 CS that will slot into that gap and looks like it could be a more civilised alternative to the M4 CSL.

Even though the M4 CS is a step below the M4 CSL, it gets a lot of the fun bits from it, which includes the 3.0-litre, inline-six, twin-turbocharged engine producing 550 hp and 650 Nm. Paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and the M xDrive all-wheel drivetrain, it sprints to 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.4 seconds and tops out at an electronically limited top speed of 302 km/h.

For those that like a tail-happy M4, the all-wheel drivetrain is already rear-biased and you can even set it up for pure rear-wheel goodness. Other trickery include an active exhaust that changes the exhaust note depending on the drive mode, adaptive M suspension and an electro-mechanical M Servotronic steering. The M4 CS also goes on a 20 kg diet over the M4 Competition thanks to 19-inch front/20-inch rear alloy wheels and a carbon-fibre roof, hood, front splitter, front air intakes, ORVM caps, rear diffuser, and spoiler. That being said, it doesn’t get non-adjustable backrest carbon-fibre bucket seats, a carbon-fibre trunk lid and keeps the sound insulation and rear seats over the M4 CSL.

As far as looks are concerned, you’d be hard pressed to find any differences between the M4 CS and the M4 CSL as both M4s have a familiar aggressive body kit. Inside, it’s a dark theme with a few splashes of red. More importantly, the BMW curved display gets M-specific graphics and also features a drift analyser and a lap timer.

With the BMW M4 CS now part of the M4 lineup, you now get a more chaotic good alternative to the M4 CSL which has more of a chaotic neutral kind of personality. There’s no word on whether the M4 CS will come to India but considering we’ve recently had the M4 Competition launched in the country, we could expect the CS to arrive by the end of this year.