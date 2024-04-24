Mercedes-Benz G 580 Is the Geländewagen Electrified

The good news is that the Mercedes-Benz G 580 looks just as boxy and rugged as its ICE counterpart.

We got a teaser for an electric G-Class with the Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept and now they’ve officially given the G-Wagen electric propulsion. It’s called the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology and it shows potential of living up to its iconic rugged nameplate while being electric.

The main differentiator between this G-Class and the others is down to the electric powertrain and it’s an intriguing combination. Four electric motors make a combined 432 kW (587 hp) and 1,164 Nm, enough to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.7 seconds and top out at an electronically-limited 180 km/h.

Giving this electric powertrain juice is a 116-kWh battery pack . This is enough to help the rugged SUV go up to a WLTP-claimed range of 473 km on a single charge.

Of course, in true G-Class fashion, the pièce de résistance comes from its off-road prowess. Cool bits include a low-range mode, ‘G-Turn (Tank Turn),’ ‘G-Steering,’ virtual differential locks, and an intelligent off-road crawl function. It also comes with a front independent suspension and a solid rear axle setup along with underbody protection.

Fortunately, unlike the EQG Concept, the G 580 with EQ Technology is instantly recognizable with that iconic boxy and rugged overall silhouette we all know and love. That being said, it being an EV has led to some subtle changes. For starters, the bonnet has been slightly raised and there’s a closed off front grille with illuminated panels. There are also some minor tweaks to improve aerodynamic efficiency. Inside, things are virtually identical to the ICE model which includes the 12.3-inch MBUX instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment screens as well as the transparent hood functionality.

At this time, we do not know when it is expected to reach the Indian market but keep watching this space for updates.