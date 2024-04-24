Land Rover Commence Testing of the Range Rover Electric

The initial tests of the Range Rover Electric saw the SUV tackling the icy conditions of Sweden

It was only a matter of when and not if the Land Rover Range Rover would go electric and they’ve just released the first images of the Range Rover Electric prototype undergoing testing. Where better to put the electric SUV through its paces than around the frozen lakes of Sweden.

While the carmaker is not revealing much about the Range Rover Electric, we can tell that it will have a similar look to its ICE counterpart judging by the images of an all-black prototype. What we do know is that the first tests were done to gauge the capabilities of the battery and Electric Drive Unit (EDU) which includes the transmission, electric motor, and power electronics.

Another interesting little tidbit about the all-electric Range Rover is that there is a new traction control system onboard. This system distributes wheel slip management tasks directly to each electric drive control unit. This is claimed to reduce torque reaction time at each wheel from 100 ms to 1 ms, which in turn should help with traction on ice or low-grip surfaces.

While we do not have a confirmed debut for the Range Rover Electric, we do know that the marque will continue testing at a variety of areas including high temperature regions in the Middle East. A debut is likely towards the end of this year or by early 2025.