Mahindra Releases New Teaser With Upcoming Born Electric Vision EVs

Mahindra will officially introduce its newest line of electric vehicles on August 15, 2022, in Oxfordshire, UK. The automaker has recently provided a fresh teaser with a tonne of new details ahead of the global premiere.



On August 15, 2022, in Oxfordshire, UK, Mahindra & Mahindra will officially introduce its newest line of electric vehicles to the world. The company’s Born Electric Vision (BEV) programme, through which Mahindra intends to display up to five electric vehicles, includes the EVs. All five of the concept cars were actually teased by the firm in July 2022. As the day for the global debut approaches, the automaker has now released the second teaser, which includes a tonne of fresh details.



According to the teaser, the BEV cars will include cutting-edge networking technologies that let you manage a variety of in-car services, including seat adjustment, climate control, music preference settings, and ambient lighting, among others. Auto temperature control with two or more zones is anticipated for EVs. Mahindra asserts that cars will provide their passengers with multi-sensory experiences.



Mahindra hasn’t yet provided any other information on its next electric cars but based just on the teaser, we can safely presume that every concept car will be an SUV or an SUV coupe. There will be several sporty tiny SUVs, a coupe SUV, a true mid-size SUV, and one that resembles a fastback among them. By 2027, Mahindra expects to have a lineup of five electric SUVs, including four “born electric” models. One of them will probably give a sneak peek at the XUV400 EV that the business plans to release in September 2022.



Additionally, it has been stated that the SUVs under the “Born Electric Vision” brand will utilise MEB platform components from Volkswagen. There will be common components including the electric motor, battery cells, and battery component systems. This will increase manufacturing efficiency while also lowering production costs.

Story by Kurt Morris