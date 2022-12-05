Mahindra Alturas G4 to be Discontinued

Mahindra are likely to pull the cord on the Alturas G4. The car has been taken down from the official website. The website also displays a statement regarding the halt of sales of the Alturas G4 until further notice and subject to market conditions.
The Alturas G4 used a 2.2-litre, in-line, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that made a good 180 hp and 420 Nm of torque. The engine was mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel and four-wheel-drive options to choose from. The Alturas G4 hosted a gamut of features like seven-inch digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, ventilated seats, dual-zone temperature control, electric parking brake and electronically adjustable seats. In terms of safety, the car featured nine airbags, traction control, 360-degree camera, ESP, hill-hold and ABS.
The car was offered in two variants – 2WD High AT and 4WD AT, both were priced at Rs 30.68 lakh and Rs 31.88 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
Story: Sumesh Soman
