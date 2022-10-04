“Made In India” Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC Launched

 

The Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC has been launched in India for Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). It is
the company’s first electric vehicle to be built completely in India at the Chakan plant outside Pune City.


The Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC is sweeping four-door coupé form that weighs 2,585 kg and has a
drag coefficient of just 0.2. It is equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels. The EQS 580 measures 5,216
mm long, 1,926 mm wide, 1,512 mm high, and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. It also has a 610-litre boot. Power comes from a 107.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack with two electric motors, which together deliver an output of 523 hp and a maximum torque of 855 Nm. This EV accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h. Its ARAI range is an extensive 857 kilometres.

The Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC offers a range that is now the highest in India. A 22-kW charger is
an option, while the 11-kW charger comes standard. With a 110-kW DC fast-charger, the EQS can
be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 35 minutes, while a full charge on a 240-volt AC home charger
takes 10 hours.

The first 500 examples will have Airmatic suspension as standard, a boon because it improves
handling and can automatically raise the car to avoid touching down. Rear-wheel steering with a
steering angle of 10 degrees is also available, giving the EQS a turning circle of 10.9 metres.
In the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC, the MBUX Hyperscreen, spread over 56 inches, catches the
eye. Three screens are hidden under a glass cover and seem to merge into one. The screen offers
zero-layer functionality, with the most important information in the foreground, and supports
functions such as 3D maps and navigation display.

The Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC has a five-star rating from EuroNCAP. It also has advanced
assistance features such as Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot
Assist and Active Emergency Brake Assist.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

