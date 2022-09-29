Tata Tiago EV Launched in India from Rs 8.49 lakh

The Tata Tiago EV, the company’s most inexpensive electric vehicle with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh and a single-charge range of up to 315 kilometres, has been eventually released in India.



The Tiago EV, which starts at Rs 8.49 lakh ex-showroom and is Tata Motors' newest electric vehicle (EV) model for India, has been introduced. The Tata Tiago EV expands the automaker's EV lineup and is currently the most reasonably priced electric vehicle for sale in India. There are seven different variations of the Tata Tiago EV.

The Tiago EV has modest accents to set it apart from the ICE version. Along with an EV insignia on the front, the Tata Tiago EV features blue accents on the wheels, front grille, and fog lamp housings.



The Tata Tiago EV’s interior features an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-compatible 7.0-inch touchscreen entertainment system, navigation, linked car technology, cruise control, multi-mode regenerative braking, a digital instrument panel, steering-mounted music controls, and more. Dual airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and other electronic aids to maintain occupant safety are all included in the list of safety equipment.

Either a 19.2-kWh or a 24-kWh battery pack with quick charging powers the Tata Tiago EV. Both 3.3-kW and an optional 7.2-kW charger are offered. According to Tata, a fast-charger can charge the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes, giving it a range of more than 300 kilometres (24-kWh) when fully charged.





Bookings for the Tiago EV will open on October 10, and deliveries will commence in January 2023.