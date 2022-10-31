Lexus LX500d launch by late November

Lexus LX500d to be launched by late November and the company says that it has been sold out in India, deliveries may not cross double digits. The units have been pre-built and the customers will only have the choice of the paint job inside and outside. Bookings have started for Rs 25 lakh and deliveries will commence from January 2023. With limited units, each dealer will have only 10 units.



Lexus LX500d will house a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that churns 305 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The car comes with multiple drive modes and all wheel drive as standard.



Lexus LX500d looks big and commanding with its angular and upright stance, the signature Lexus grille flanked by LED headlights and DRLs. The profile accentuates the boxy stance of the car with flared wheel arches and the rear section gets a light bar from end-end with LED taillights and Lexus spelled on the tailgate instead of the logo.



Inside the cabin, a 12.3-inch infotainment centre and a 7-inch instrument cluster make up the twin screen setup that helps the driver and the passenger access multiple functions like climate control, GPS, music system to name a few. A noteworthy mention to the engine start button that doubles up as a fingerprint scanner, adding to the security bit on the car.



The current LX 570 is priced at Rs 2.32 crore and we can expect the LX500d to be somewhere around the Rs 3 crore mark, it will go against the likes of Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz GLS to name a few.

