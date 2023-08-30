Lexus LM Debuts In India

Lexus India have announced the commencement of bookings for the all-new Lexus LM.

The Lexus LM, the luxury brand’s flagship MPV, is now open for booking through all authorised Lexus Guest Experience Centres as well as Lexus Merakis in India.

The all-new Lexus LM will be the first MPV to be introduced in the country by the brand after showcasing it at the Auto Expo under the first-generation guise. The Lexus LM was launched in 2020 to meet mobility demands of super-rich customers for a chauffeur-driven MPV in Asian markets. Offering both four-seat and seven-seat configurations in the ultra-luxury segment, the Lexus LM was very well received across markets.

The Lexus LM, which stands for Luxury Mover, is a sister model to the Toyota Vellfire but is significantly more luxurious. The MPV will be offered in either a four- or a seven-seater configuration. According to the company, the LM comes with some world’s first features such as a 48-inch ultrawide display, rear targeted air-conditioning adjustment function with preset modes, multi-position tip-up seat, frequency-sensitive piston valve which controls the damping force and more.

The LM also comes equipped with some Lexus-first features including separate front/rear audio output system, armrest and heated ottoman rests, rear climate concierge, and a removable rear multi-operation panel, among others. Passengers also receive collapsible tables, multiple USB ports, cordless phone charging, individual lights for reading and mirrors for personal grooming. Additionally, amenities include a refrigerator, glove compartments in the back, and a dedicated holder for an umbrella. Lexus also provide an adjustable glass panel between the front and rear, ensuring privacy as it can be lifted or lowered. The fresh LM model introduces an innovative voice command system tailored exclusively for rear passengers, a pioneering feature according to Lexus. There is also an overhead console that manages the doors, storage spaces, and temperature. Notably, the overhead console also accommodates controls for the two-section sunroof positioned on each side.

Lexus have prioritized creating natural quietness on the LM through a three-step noise reduction process: reducing generated noise (source noise), preventing noise from entering the vehicle (sound insulation), and reducing noise inside the vehicle (sound absorption). Road and wind noise were tackled for source noise reduction, with tire and wind countermeasures and acoustic glass. The engine’s noise and vibration, along with mounts, have now been tuned for the same. Cabin noise has been dropped by strategically placing sound-absorbing, insulating, and vibration-damping materials.

The Lexus LM will most probably come with the same engine as that of the Toyota Vellfire, a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder hybrid engine that has a combined output of 250 hp and approximately 325 Nm of peak torque. Although Lexus have not revealed the price yet, it might come close to Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom) as the Vellfire is priced at Rs 1.20 to 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

Story: Alshin Thomas

