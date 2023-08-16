Mahindra Triple Unveil: Global Pik Up Concept, Thar.e, and Le Chalaang Anthem

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd recently unveiled the Global Pik Up concept, Vision Thar.e – Born Electric Vehicle concept as well as a new brand anthem at their Futurescape event.

Mahindra unveiled not one, but three groundbreaking offerings at the Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa. The Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept, Thar.e electric concept, and the Le Chalaang Anthem as part of their new visual identity.

Global Pik Up Concept

The Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept, a mix of the Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Getaway, is an embodiment of Mahindra’s legacy of rugged reliability fused with modern design and cutting-edge technology. Styled at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), the Global Pik Up concept is based on their new-gen ladder-on-frame platform and comes with striking lines, an imposing front grille, snorkel, a massive bash plate with tow hooks on both sides, and a roof rack with a wide LED light bar. The concept also has a flying buttress design for the load bed, and carries two spare tyres.

Mahindra says the Global Pik Up will come equipped with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission that is paired with an mHawk diesel engine. It also gets Level Two ADAS, 5G smart connectivity features, performance and safety enhancements such as Trailer Sway Mitigation, all-around airbag protection, Drowsy Driver Detection and more. The car is expected to arrive by 2025.

Vision Thar.e

The Thar.e concept, is Mahindra’s testament to their commitment to reducing carbon footprint while delivering uncompromised performance. With the Thar.e, Mahindra blends the iconic Thar’s off-road prowess with sustainable electric mobility.

The upcoming Thar EV will depart from its conventional ladder-frame chassis, instead opting for a modified iteration of Mahindra’s INGLO P1 EV platform. This platform, known for its application in five other fresh electric SUVs, utilizes a skateboard design where a flat battery is positioned between the wheels. This framework is adaptable and can be adjusted in terms of length, wheelbase, and height. While the standard INGLO platform permits a wheelbase variation of 130 mm, the P1 variant designated for the Thar.e will feature a wheelbase ranging from 2,775 mm to 2,975 mm.

Initially, Mahindra will source the INGLO platform’s batteries and motor from BYD, primarily for earlier models like the XUV.e8. However, for the Thar.e, it seems likely that more potent motors from Volkswagen will be employed. These motors, which currently generate 80 kW and 210 kW for the front and rear axles respectively, could potentially see changes in power output. With torque figures of 135 Nm and 535 Nm for the front and rear axles respectively, available from idle speeds, the inclusion of a low-range transfer case might not be necessary.

The Thar.e will share its battery with other INGLO SUVs, with the 60-kWh option being the most probable. Mahindra estimate that the larger 80-kWh battery could provide a driving range of around 435 km to 450 km as per the WLTP cycle, suggesting an approximate range of 325 km for the smaller battery pack.

Mahindra’s launch schedule is quite busy, extending until October 2026. They also introduced the Le Chalaang Anthem which was created in collaboration with A R Rahman.

Story: Alshin Thomas

