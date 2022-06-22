Lamborghini Aventador’s final edition makes India’s debut

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Edition, the supercar’s final ICE variant, has been unveiled in India, and it is one of only 250 examples ever made.

The Aventador Ultimae has been formally debuted in the country by Lamborghini. The car, which debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021, will be the brand’s final naturally aspirated V12 model before the transition to electric. The Aventador Ultimae will be limited to 600 units, 350 of which will be coupes and 250 of which will be roadsters. The 001 of 250/350 (depending on Coupe or Roadster variation) plaque, as well as the ‘Ultimae’ name stitched into the seat bolster, will be found on each unit of the model, indicating the unique edition of the V12 raging bull.



A redesigned front bumper, staggered wheel layout with 21-inch and 22-inch units at the front and rear, and carbon-ceramic brakes are among the hallmarks of the 2022 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae. It will come with 18 colour variations as normal, with the Ad Personam programme increasing that number to over 300.



A 6.5-litre engine producing 780 hp and 720Nm of torque powers the final pure naturally aspirated V12 version of the Lamborghini Aventador in the Ultimae avatar. The model can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kilometres per hour in only 2.8 s, with a top speed of 355 km/h



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car India (@carindia_mag)



Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the most powerful Aventador ever made, and we are excited to introduce the Roadster version to our Lamborghini customers and enthusiasts in India. With the highest-performing naturally aspirated V12 engine in Lamborghini history, the Ultimae incorporates advanced technological solutions and unparalleled design. Limited to 250 units of Roadster edition worldwide, the Ultimae is destined to become a timeless masterpiece in the Indian market.”

Lamborghini’s future will be electric, with hybrid versions of the Urus SUV, the Huracan, and the Aventador’s successor expected by 2024. By 2030, the automaker will also release its first all-electric vehicle. But first, there will be two new variants of the Urus, as well as a new Huracan variation, which will be the final Lamborghini with a pure combustion engine.

Story by Kurt Morris



