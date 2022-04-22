The 20,000th Huracan has been sold by Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Huracan, which debuted in 2014 and has been updated 13 times in the last eight years, is the Italian brand’s most popular supercar.

The 20000th Huracan has come off the production line, according to Lamborghini. The Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) in Grigio Acheso Matt was the 20000th Huracan to leave the factory. Since 2014, 71 percent of Lamborghini Huracan owners have chosen the Coupe type variant, while 29 percent have chosen the open-air goods, according to Lamborghini. The Lamborghini Huracan contributed 2,586 units to the company’s growth in 2021 as well. The majority of it is in the Lamborghini Huracan STO.



The Huracan has experienced various editions over the years and has grown into a track weapon. The Italian supercar established a lap record at the Nurburgring in its Performante guise thanks to sophisticated aerodynamics.



Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said“At its unveiling, we said that with the Huracán, Lamborghini is writing the next chapter in its great history,” he also added, “The Huracán has delivered an evolution of design, technological know-how, driving adventures, track records, and sales records since its launch.”



Since its introduction, no country has enjoyed the Huracan as much as the United States. Americans have traditionally purchased a third of all models, with the United Kingdom and Greater China following closely behind. A number of Hurucan versions have been launched in India, with most of them being sold out upon arrival. Only 29% of all buyers have chosen open-air versions of the car since its launch, with the great majority opting for coupe versions instead. Furthermore, 60 percent of all Huracans have been customised in-house using Lamborghini’s Ad Personam services.

Story by Kurt Morris