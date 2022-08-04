Kia India to offer 6 airbags as standard fitment in mid-sized SUV Seltos

The Seltos mid-size SUV has been redesigned by Kia India, and all variants now come standard with six airbags. The price range now ranges from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh, ex-showroom, thanks to a price hike of Rs 30,000 made by the firm across the whole line-up. After the Kia Carens, the Seltos is now the only mass-market vehicle, and the first in its segment, to come standard with six airbags.



Other standard safety features of the Kia Seltos include seat belt reminders, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS with EBD & Brake Assist, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and six additional airbags (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System). In addition, front parking sensors, LED fog lamps, and a 360-degree parking camera are included in its higher models.



"It is our constant effort to update our products at regular intervals, basis our market research and understanding of the ever-evolving demands of customers," said Kia India Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar.



The Kia Seltos’ available powerplant configurations are unaltered. It has a 140 hp 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 115 hp 1.5 litre normally aspirated gasoline engine, and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. A 6-speed manual transmission, six-speed iMT, six-speed IVT, seven-speed DCT, and 6-speed torque-converter AT are among the many available transmission options.

Story by Kurt Morris