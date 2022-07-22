Kia Carens: Ready For Safer Mobility

It’s incredible that Kia India has included so much safety technology as standard equipment in the new Carens. We take a look at the new Kia Carens’ wide list of safety features.





Kia India maintains its position as one of the top five best-selling automobile brands in the country, with a seven per cent market share. After the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival, Kia India’s fourth model is the Carens, a people mover. Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus are the five main trim levels. The seven-seater is standard, while the top-spec Luxury Plus comes with a six-seater option. We got to drive around Pune city to get an in-depth look at the Kia Carens and check out all that the car has to offer.





With the plastic wrapping around the wheel arches and a buff-looking front end, Kia designers have done a fantastic job of giving it some flair. One look at the Carens in profile or from the front three-quarter aspect, and its MPV nature definitely comes through. It’s also clear from the rear-end design, despite the excessive use of chrome. However, the Carens has turned out to be a stylish vehicle. Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, and Moss Brown are the eight colour possibilities for the MPV.

The seats are quite comfortable in terms of comfort. For the average-sized Indian, these should be plenty comfortable, soft, supporting, and accommodating. The Kia Carens has all the space you’ll ever need for your family outings, whether it’s in the form of spacious seating or a surprisingly huge trunk area. So you won’t have to leave anyone or anything behind the next time you take the road. Furthermore, the left-hand seat includes a one-touch electronic tumble-down function. This electric tumble-down option is especially useful for third-row passengers who want the seat to fold down. When the seat is tumbled down, there is plenty of room for grown-ups to enter the third row.

Also stay engaged, navigate, and connect with your world in a high-tech way. The full-segment digital LCD cluster with 4.2-inch TFT MID provides a high-tech modern look while providing all the necessary information for driving precision. Additionally, the Kia Carens feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, 64-colour ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier, as well as an eight-speaker Bose surround sound system, a digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger.



The five trim levels are Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The Kia Carens is powered by either one of two petrol engines or one diesel engine: a 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. The 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine makes 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque, while the 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine makes 140 hp and 242 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine produces 115 hp anda high torque of 250 Nm. A six-speed manual transmission is standard in turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel, with an automatic seven-speed DCT and a six-speed torque converter available as options.



Kia India seem to be paying particular attention to the requirement of Indian customers who have safety as the top priority when buying a car. The Carens is their newest model and, as such, is equipped with a complete set of safety features as standard. The Carens are not only a capable Recreational Vehicle with the most spacious six-/seven-seater in its class, but it also comes with the most comprehensive set of active and passive safety equipment.

​​With the Carens, Kia India have upped the ante by including several cutting-edge and high-end safety measures. Kia incorporated 34 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) in the structural design, offering the Carens more structural rigidity and strength, as well as increased stability. When it comes to the safety suite, the Kia Carens has a package dubbed the “Robust 10 Hi-Safety” package that is standard on all models.



Hill-start aid, downhill brake control, six airbags, traction control, anti-lock braking system (ABS), disc brakes for all four wheels, and electronic stability control (ESC) are all standard safety features on the Carens. A tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors along with a parking camera are also included.

The contemporary Indian car buyer has begun to recognise the importance of vehicle safety. This is a welcome move because when it comes to road travel, safety must always take precedence. As a result, the Kia Carens is a formidable alternative for individuals seeking a modern, safe, and versatile method of transportation for city or highway use. It is a credible blend of outstanding comfort, high safety, everyday versatility, and commendable dynamic ability.s

Story by Kurt Morris