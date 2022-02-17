Kia Carens MPV launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakh

The Kia Carens is a cloaked MPV with an SUV-style body and a slew of modern features that costs between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Carens, Kia India’s fourth product, was introduced at an introductory pricing range of Rs. 8.99 to Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). According to Kia India, the three-row ‘recreational’ vehicle has already got 19,089 reservations. The car is said to have a low maintenance cost of 37 paisa per kilometre, according to the business. The ‘Made-for-India’ vehicle comes in seven- and six-seater versions, with three engine options: 1.5 Petrol, 1.4 T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel.

“Since inception, we have remained focused on adding value to Indian customers’ driving experience. The pricing offers us an opportunity to cater to an even more diverse set of our customers. We will enhance our production to meet this increased demand,” said Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India.

Carens sports SUV-style elements such as a hefty front bumper, flat bonnet, dual-beam LED projector headlights with integrated Y-shaped LED DRLs and chrome accents, as well as sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and thick body cladding.

Bose sound system with eight speakers, smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, SkyLight sunroof, Over the Air (OTA) system updates, smartphone wireless charger with Cooling function, and many other features will be available on the Kia Carens. The Robust 10 Hi-Safety Package, which includes 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ESC, ABS, and other features, will also be available on the Kia Carens.

The Kia Carens are powered by the same 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 140 hp and 242 Nm of torque as the Kia Seltos, as well as a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The petrol engine is paired with either a six-speed manual or a DCT automatic transmission, while the diesel engine is paired with a six-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter.

The Kia Carens will fight against the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700, with prices ranging from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, initial). The Kia Carens come in five different trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. In India, it comes in 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Story by Kurt Morris