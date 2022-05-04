Jeep Meridian production begins in India

Jeep have begun taking reservations for their new Meridian, which starts at INR 50,000. Jeep India’s official website and dealerships are now taking reservations.

Jeep India have announced the start of production of their Meridian 7-seater SUV at its Ranjangaon factory. The Jeep Meridian was co-engineered with the Grand Cherokee to offer a global concept to India and has the potential to be exported to additional right-hand drive markets. Bookings for the 2022 Jeep Meridan have started for Rs 50,000 on the Jeep India website and at Jeep dealerships across country.



Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India, remarked at the start of production of the Jeep Meridian, “The Jeep Meridian is the third new model manufactured in India since 2021 as part of Jeep’s product offensive.”He added, “A demonstration of the company’s commitment to the domestic market, the Jeep Meridian will feature up to 82% localisation and has been specially designed, engineered, and tuned for Indian road conditions keeping in mind the refinement expected by customers in the segment. The duality represented by the all-new Jeep Meridian of Sophistication & Capability has the potential to disrupt the premium SUV segment.”



The Meridian will be offered in two trim levels: Limited and Limited Option, although it will be a diesel-only SUV, unlike the Compass with which it shares its platform. The classic 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine produces 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque, and comes with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on both transmissions, with four-wheel drive available on the automatic.

Read our full first-drive review to know all about the new Jeep Meridian

Story by Kurt Morris