Jeep Hit the Trails with a Collection of New Concepts

The Jeep brand is heading to Moab, Utah for their Annual Easter Jeep Safari with an exciting and impressive line-up of concept cars to be unveiled and driven off-road.

Jeep have come up with an entirely new collection of impressive, efficient and mission-capable concept vehicles that will be unveiled and driven off-road during their 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari between 1 and 9 April in Moab, Utah, USA. According to Jeep, these one-of-a-kind rock-crawling and all-terrain traversing concept vehicles will take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there is nothing quite like the legendary Jeep 4×4 capability.

Every year, more than 20,000 Jeep enthusiasts decend on Moab, Utah, for the Easter Jeep Safari to drive in the most extreme off-road conditions and this is where Jeep plan to showcase their new concepts, push their limits and get feedback from the Jeep enthusiasts.

Here are some of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari concept vehicles:

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

The Jeep Magneto 1.0 concept was first introduced in 2021 as a fully capable Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and was based on a two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unicorn, featuring a custom-built axial flux electric motor, that operates at up to 6,000 rpm, mated to a six-speed manual transmission, putting out 285 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. The debut of the Jeep Magneto 2.0 pushed its performance limits even further as the peak amperage in the propulsion system was more than doubled to 600 amps, enabling the vehicle to deliver 1,152 Nm of torque and 625 horsepower.

The 2023 Jeep Magneto 3.0 comes with three driver selectable functions to capitalize on the benefits of a fully electric powertrain:

Output select to choose between two power settings (Standard 285 hp/370 Nm and Maximum 650 hp/1,220 Nm)

Two-stage power regeneration mode allows normal driving when off and enhanced brake regeneration using the electric motor when engaged.

Aggressive hill decent mode can be selected in low-range to offer a ”one pedal” off-road driving in serious rock-crawling situations

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

The Jeep Scrambler 392 concept is build on the fun, open air origins of the 1982 Jeep Scrambler (CJ-8), which was the brand’s first convertible, compact truck. The Scrambler 392 concept however, comes with a powerful twist–a 6.4-litre HEMI V8 engine that puts out 475 horsepower and 637 Nm of torque.

The Scrambler 392 concept also emphasises lightweight off-road performance, achieved with its custom carbon-fibre bodywork. This concept also gets the newly launched AccuAir air suspension kit developed for the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, that allows an adjustable suspension lift ranging from 38 mm up to 140 mm which can be custom adjusted on-the-fly with an in-cab controller.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

The 1978 Jeep Chrokee 4xe is a resto-mod concept build that was designed to pay homage to the 1974 Jeep Cherokee (SJ), which was a sporty, two-door version of the Wagoneer and featured bucket seats, a sports steering wheel and racy detailing to appeal to the younger and more adventurous drivers of that time.

Under the hood, the Cherokee 4xe concept features the advanced Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, that provides a unique on- and off-road experience through a combination of two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and a 2.0-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox mated to a 4:1 transfer case to deliver more than enough power to 37-inch tyres wrapped around custom 17-inch “slotted mag” style wheels.

Jeep Gladiator Sideburn Concept

The Jeep Gladiator Sideburn concept wears a striking Solar Flash Yellow and comes packed with new tools designed for those with burgeoning interest in off-road adventure. The Gladiator Sideburn concept is powered by a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 and features a Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) two-inch lift kit with Bilstein performance shock absorbers. These shocks also use remote reservoirs to provide greater cooling capacity for increased suspension travel and improved 4×4 capability.

In response to customer feedback, the Jeep Mopar design team have also equipped the Gladiator Sideburn with detachable 11-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights to each of the roof panels. There is also a concept JPP Gladiator Sport Bar, made from lightweight carbon fibre and steel, enhancing the space between the cabin and the bed.

The open-air feel of the Gladiator Sideburn concept is further enhanced by the JPP half doors while JPP side steps and grab handles assist with entry into the elevated cabin. The open cabin features seats, armrest, shift boots, parking brake handle and half-door pull straps trimmed in a deep, dark, red-brown Vienesse Relicate Nappa leather with Soul-stopper thread.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Concept

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe concept comes with its legendary electrified off-road capability, an unapologetic colour palette and a powerful platform for any adventure.

The exterior of the Jeep concept boasts an eye-catching, pink-hued paint with Gloss Black accents sprinkled across the front grille and headlamp bezels. The signature seven-slot grille was borrowed from the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary model, which sets off a custom hood graphic with a tone-on-tone print that fittingly ties into the interior theme.

The pièce de resistance of the interior is a black patent leather dash panel adorned with a zipper trim that hides a layer of pink velvet just beneath.

Off-road capability has been increased with the addition of an adjustable AccuAir air suspension kit to allow ample clearance for massive 37-inch tires that are wrapped around custom 17-inch high-gloss black American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) Borah wheels. Additional AEV pieces include front and rear bumpers, differential covers and a Warn Zeon winch.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 High-performance Hybrid Supercar