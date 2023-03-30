Lamborghini Revuelto V12 High-performance Hybrid Supercar

The new Lamborghini Revuelto is set to be the new benchmark for hybrid super sports cars with an all-new V12 engine supported by a potent electric set-up.

Let’s get straight to it, the Lamborghini Revuelto packs a 6,498.5-cc V12, codenamed “L545” which gets help from three 110-kW electric motors—one for each front wheels and one P2-P3 motor working as a starter/generator and assist motor mounted on the gearbox. That gearbox is an all new eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic mounted transversely at the rear. Lamborghini will, thus, offer four-wheel drive in full-electric mode for the first time. These electric motors also take care of reverse.



The new 6.5-litre V12 engine revs even higher (9,500 rpm!) than its L539 predecessor. It has big-bore dimensions of 95 x 76.4 mm and a compression ratio of 12.6:1 good enough for a peak 825 hp at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The high-voltage electric set-up is powered by a 3.8-kWh battery pack that can be plugged in to charge at 7 kW, taking just 30 minutes to top up. Recuperation from regenerative braking and the V12 takes just six minutes!

The 110-kW (150-hp)/350-Nm motors, on either side at the front, serve up a total of 300 hp and 700 Nm—as much as an average V6 diesel. They handle reverse; the gearbox only handles forward drive. A third 110-kW electric motor, with 150 hp and 150 Nm, is on the gearbox. When providing additional power to the V12, this motor is in the P3 position, separated from the gearbox. It moves to the P2 position to recharge the battery at low speeds and when parked, also serving a starter motor. This enables multiple drive possibilities with front- (briefly), rear- or four-wheel drive, with varying degrees of electric propulsion and, thus, there are as many as 13 drive modes, or drive experiences.

These include the “Citta” mode with power restricted to 180 hp (for city centres and places of historic significance), “Strada”, meaning road, offers 886 hp. “Sport” serves up 907 hp and offers sub-modes: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. “Corsa” or track unleashes the full performance mode with the rated maximum output of 1,015 hp and an estimated 1,200+ Nm of torque with the V12, both front motors, and with the rear motor in P3 position. Here, the Lamborghini Revuelto sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of more than 350 km/h.

There is so much more to the Lamborghini Revuelto. Everything from the body, or monofuselage, and the V12 to the gearbox, motor and brakes are lighter and/or stronger. It weighs in at 1,772 kg (dry) and measures 4,947 mm long, 2,033 mm wide, 1,160 mm high, and has a wheelbase of 2,779 mm. Even the tyres are special. The Lamborghini Revuelto donuts are specifically designed by Bridgestone, with the standard fit performance Potenza Sport tubeless tyres on the car being 265/35 ZR20 front and 345/30 ZR21 rear. The optional premium high-performance Potenza Sport run-flats are offered in the same sizes, or up a notch: 265/30 ZRF21 front and 355/25 ZRF22 rear. Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 (!) winter tyres have also been specially developed. Being a plug-in hybrid super sports car, it reduced overall CO2 emissions by 30 per cent compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

Expect a global roll-out in the following months and an India launch soon. The price? With our import duty structure, expect a base price north of Rs 6 crore, surely.

