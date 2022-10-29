Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch on November 11th

Jeep India is all set to announce the prices of the Grand Cherokee on the 11th of Novermber. Grand Cherokee will be the flagship SUV of the brand that will sit atop the brand’s fleet of cars and will be assembled locally as well. Grand Cherokee is expected to be offered in a 5-seat configuration along with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and deliveries are expected to commence by December.





The tall upright stance of the SUV will be complemented by the seven slot grille flanked by LED DRLs on either side. The front bumper will house LED headlamps along with the sleek DRLs, the profile will show off the squared wheel arches accenting the butch look of the car and the rear section will have two-piece LED taillights and twin exhaust tips integrated in the bumper. A shark fin antenna and roof rails along with floating roof effect at the D pillar will be all for the exteriors.



The cabin will boast a large 10.1-inch infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster for the driver. Other notable features include, powered front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, ADAS features, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping aid, front collision avoidance, HUD, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system and a panoramic sunroof to name a few.



Grand Cherokee will house a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox offering multiple drive modes and a four wheel drive function as well. Grand Cherokee is expected to have aprice tag of around Rs 80-85 lakh and will go against the likes of Mercedes Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Land Rover Discovery to name a few.







