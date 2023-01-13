Indian Car of the Year – ICOTY 2023: Kia Carens

The capable Kia Carens, which in many instances literally towered over its rivals during the jury round at the Buddh International Circuit, receives the ICOTY 2023 Award.





The Kia Carens won ICOTY 2023, followed by the Mahindra Scorpip N and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as runners-up. The Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award, with the Tata Tiago EV and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara placing second and third, respectively. Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 received the Premium Car Of The Year Award and narrowly beat off the BMW i4 and the BMW iX for first and second runners-up, respectively.

Senior journalists from the nation’s top automobile periodicals worked on the 18th edition of the ICOTY. The evaluation process, which was established in 2005, has evolved over time, and this time the contenders were assessed based on a wide range of criteria, including price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicability, technical innovation, value for money, and suitability for Indian driving conditions.

The car that receives the highest points in a series of evaluations wins the ICOTY, the most prestigious honour in the Indian auto industry. The development of ICOTY has been greatly aided by JK Tyres. Their ongoing assistance has helped the award achieve the legitimacy and notoriety it enjoys today.





The Mahindra XUV700 won the ICOTY award in 2022, the Audi e-tron won the Green Car Award, and the Mercedes-Benz S Class won the Premium Car Of The Year Award.

The list of the Jury members for ICOTY 2023 edition includes our very own Aspi Bhathena (Editor, Car India and Bike India), Jim G (Deputy Editor, Car India); Overdrive’s Editor-in-Chief Bertrand D’Souza and Consulting Editor Bob Rupani , Dhruv Behl (Founder, AutoX), was appointed as Chairman. Other jury members for this season included Ishan Raghava (Managing Editor, AutoX); Sirish Chandran, (Editorial Director, Evo India); Aatish Mishra (Assistant Editor, Evo India); ; Dhruv Saxena (Senior Correspondent, Auto Today); Abhik Das (Assistant Editor, Auto Today); Pablo Chaterji (Executive Editor, Motoring World); Kartik Ware (Managing Editor, Motoring World); Muralidhar Swaminathan (Motoring Editor, Business Line); Abhay Verma (Editor and Publisher, Turbocharged); Ameya Dandekar (Associate Editor, CarDekho); Girish Karkera (Editor, Times Auto); Kranti Sambhav (Editor and Lead, Times Drive); and Kushan Mitra, (The Print).



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveil SUVs Fronx And Jimny