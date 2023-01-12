Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveil SUVs Fronx And Jimny

To boost its SUV line-up, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced two new SUVs – FRONX and the much-awaited JIMNY (5-door).

In the country’s SUV market, the sporty compact SUV Fronx, which is based on Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno SUV coupe, will launch a new design trend, while the legendary off-roader Jimny will draw enthusiastic & professional off-roaders, as well as SUV buyers.

Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hisashi Takeuchi, introduced the two, saying, “We have been noticing a tremendous movement in customer choice towards SUVs. I’m happy to report that the market has responded enthusiastically to both of our recently introduced SUVs, the Grand Vitara and the New Brezza, and that there is high consumer demand for them. Fronx and Jimny will no doubt be welcomed with the same enthusiasm as our beloved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX

According to Maruti Suzuki, Fronx is the country’s first compact SUV to be conceptualised, conceived, and built for young customers. Fronx offers a variety of powertrain configurations to accommodate various customer needs.



The brand-new 1.0 L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology is available for the Fronx. Both a Six-speed automatic with paddle shifters and a Five-speed manual transmission will be offered for the Fronx with a Turbo Boosterjet engine. Additionally, customers have the choice of a 1.2 L Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop technology and a Five-speed manual or AGS transmission.

The Fronx uses ultra-high tensile steel to offer a stronger body structure and is built on Suzuki’s renowned HEARTECT platform. In addition to other top-notch safety features, the Fronx compact SUV is fitted with Six airbags (driver, co-driver, side, and curtain), 3-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD & brake assist (BA), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The sporty compact SUV Fronx will be offered in Six single tone colour options and three trendy Dual-tone colours.

Maruti Suzuki JIMNY (5-door)

The Jimny (5-door) was unveiled and will first be offered in India before being made available in all of Suzuki’s international markets. The SUV is constructed using Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension, and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode).



The Jimny is supposed to travel deeper, higher, and farther, carrying forward its strong legacy of almost 50 years of global success. According to MSIL, the Jimny is an off-road vehicle designed specifically to maneuver through deep forest, cross perilous terrain, and easily cross the roughest terrains. It also provides a smooth ride for daily driving. The Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-liter K-series engine with Idle Start Stop technology and is available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. This engine has a peak torque of 134 Nm and 105 hp. It also receives the mild hybrid technology from Maruti.

This JIMNY will be available in 7 colour options including five monotone shades and two dual-tone options. It features the globally renowned Kinetic Yellow shade originally developed to make it stand out.

Customers can pre-book the Fronx and Jimny at any NEXA showroom or by logging at nexaexperience.com

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

