Auto Expo 2023; MG showcases Their Hydrogen Fuel-Cell technology

At the Auto Expo 2023, MG Motor India today displayed new energy vehicles (NEVs) equipped with its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology.



Displayed the world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV – EUNIQ 7.

The industry-leading hydrogen fuel-cell system highlights MG’s dedication to offering clean and effective transportation based on sustainable, renewable energy sources. The Phoenix No. 1 fuel-cell car project, which was first introduced in 2001, introduced the hydrogen fuel-cell system. The most recent third-generation fuel-cell system, also known as PROME P390, has advanced features such an integrated design, a high power density, high durability, high dependability, and outstanding environmental adaptation.

MG Motor has consistently been associated with innovation over the years, according to Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India. When we first arrived in India, our goal was to provide innovative mobility solutions that were both sustainable and human-centric in nature. We are excited to introduce India to the world’s top hydrogen fuel-cell technology, PROME P390, as the sector continues to investigate alternative fuel technologies.

Hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles provide a number of benefits, including zero emissions, high efficiency, high load, quick refuelling, and long battery life. With EUNIQ 7, a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle that not only emits only water and has zero carbon emissions, but also performs like an air purifier, purifying the air that 150 adults would normally breathe in just one hour of driving, the PROME P390 system promises excellent performance on these parameters.

Technically, the PROME P390 has a max operational efficiency of 60% and produces 92 kW of power. It can start at -30 °C and run at a high temperature of 95 °C. The PROME P390 has an integrated architecture and does not require outside humidification.

Modern MG Motor India manufacturing plant in Halol, Gujarat, employs close to 2,500 people and can produce 1,25,000 vehicles yearly. The cutting-edge manufacturer has improved all-around “experiences” within the automotive industry today, driven by its goal of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility. India’s first Internet SUV, the MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV, the MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV, the MG Gloster, and India’s first SUV with a Personal AI Assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, the MG Astor, have all been introduced by the company.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

