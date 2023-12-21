Indian Car Of The Year – ICOTY 2024: Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter takes the title of Indian Car Of The Year 2024. With its spectacular features and great value, the Exter grabbed the attention of the entire group during the jury round at the Buddh International Circuit.

For the 19th season of ICOTY, eight cars were contenders, that included the Citroen C3 Aircross, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Exter, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra XUV400, MG Comet, and Toyota Innova HyCross.

The ICOTY 2024 was won by the Hyundai Exter, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in second place, the third place however was a tie between the Honda Elevate and the Toyota Innova HyCross. The ICOTY winners over the past four years have been the Kia Carens, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai i20, and Hyundai Venue.

Coming to the Green Car Award by ICOTY 2024, the contenders included the BMW i7, BYD Atto 3, Citroen eC3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mahindra XUV400, Mercedes-Benz EQE, MG Comet EV and Volvo C40 Recharge. In the end, the 2024 Green Car Award was secured by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with the BMW i7 and MG Comet EV as the first and second runners-up, respectively. The Kia EV6 took the 2023 Green Car Award, while the Audi e-tron and Tata Nexon EV were honoured with the 2022 and 2021 Green Car Awards, respectively.

Taking the Premium Car Award 2024 was the BMW 7 Series with the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X1 following behind. The contenders featured the BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Lexus LX, Lexus RX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo C40 Recharge. Previous winners include the Mercedes EQS 580, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Land Rover Defender, and BMW 3 Series (G20).

India’s senior-most and highly experienced journalists from top automotive publications and online portals worked on the ICOTY 2024. The evaluation process, which was established in 2005, has evolved over time, and this time also the contenders were assessed based on a wide range of criteria, including price, fuel-efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technological innovation, value for money, and suitability for Indian driving conditions.

The car that receives the highest points in a series of evaluations wins the prestigious Indian Car Of The Year title, the most honourable award for an automobile in the Indian industry. ICOTY has been greatly supported by JK Tyres. Their assistance of the company has helped the award achieve the legitimacy and credibility it enjoys today.

The list of the Jury members for ICOTY 2024 edition includes our very own Aspi Bhathena (Editor, Car India) and Joshua Varghese (Senior Correspondent, Car India) along with Dhruv Behl and Ishan Raghava (AutoX), Yogendra Pratap and Rahul Ghosh (Auto Today), Sirish Chandran and Aatish Mishra (Evo India), Pablo Chaterji and Kartik Ware (Motoring World), Rohit Paradkar and Bob Rupani (Overdrive), Vikrant Singh (CarWale), Arpit Mahendra (Times Auto), Ameya Dandekar (CarDekho/Zigwheels), Kushan Mitra (The Print), Abhay Verma (Turbocharged) and Cyrus Dhabhar (Powerdrift).

Story: Charan Karthik