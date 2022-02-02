Hyundai’s All-New Tucson has a cameo in the Sony Pictures’ ‘Uncharted’ Film

Hyundai Tucson ‘Beast’ concept car will be featured in Sony Pictures’ upcoming film ‘Uncharted,’ which will be released exclusively in theatres on February 11th.



Hyundai has unveiled the Tucson “Beast” concept, which will appear in the next film “Uncharted.” The movie car is based on the production-spec Tucson, but it has been modified for off-road use, making it appear stronger and more capable than any other unibody SUV.



The car was developed in conjunction with Sony Pictures by the Hyundai Design and Technical Center in Irvine, California. The front protective bull bar, extra LED bars, a snorkel, a unique roof rack, side stairs, and bolt-on fenders for an adventurous look differ from the ordinary C-SUV. Toyo’s Nitto A/T tyres are mounted on black-finished steel rims, and the suspension appears jacked up, allowing for higher ground clearance and better off-road angles.

Hyundai Motor has created a global TV commercial starring Tom Holland, as well as a variety of digital and on-site promotional events, as part of its marketing efforts for the film. Holland plays Nathan Drake in the 60-second commercial “Car Wash,” in which he comes to a local car wash with his TUCSON coated in mud and filled with various treasure-hunting instruments and relics. Nathan rests at the car wash while his car is being washed till the TUCSON is spotless and ready for its next trip. Through February 2022, a 30-second broadcast version will air as part of high-visibility television programmes in the United States, Europe, Korea, and other worldwide markets.



Other vehicles shown in the “Uncharted” film include the Genesis G90, G80, and GV90, in addition to the Tucson “Beast.” The regular Tucson also stars Tom Holland in a global TV commercial titled “Car Wash.” After “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” this is Hyundai’s second collaboration with Sony Pictures.



Story by Kurt Morris