Hyundai Ioniq 5 N In Final Phase Of Testing At Nürburgring

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has entered its final phase of testing its racetrack capability at the Nürburgring in Germany.

The Hyundai N brand have long used the Nürburgring Nordschleife track to validate motor sport-bred technologies on N brand vehicles, and this time the company have been testing the performance capabilities of their Ioniq 5 N, the first all-electric N model, at the Nürburgring circuit for its world premiere in July.

Hyundai seek to elevate the N brand through the Ioniq 5 N by offering a higher performance value using new technology that is complimented by an EV-specific experience for driving enthusiasts. The Ioniq 5 N also expands the three pillars of N performance – corner rascal, racetrack capability and everyday sportscar into electric models without any compromise. The Korean manufacturer also claims that the high-performance EV comes with motor sport-bred hardware with advanced software to ensure increased endurance, powerful braking and an emotional level of driving excitement.

Hyundai also claim the Ioniq 5 N is backed by industry-leading regenerative braking designed by their N engineers which provides the primary braking force, with hydraulic brakes providing additional braking force if necessary. Besides the braking, the engineers have also addressed the dissatisfaction of many driving enthusiasts regarding the lack of driving feedback from behind the wheel of many EVs by developing what they call ”N Active Sound +” and ”N e-shift”.

“The Nürburgring is where every N model is honed to the Nth degree, so our first high-performance, all-electric N model must also prove itself here,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. “Ioniq 5 N just completed its 10,000-km durability test on the Nordschleife, which is an important milestone that proves the vehicle’s high endurance and racetrack capability. And yet, we just began our second 10,000-km test to push Ioniq 5 N’s limits.”

The N brand have also released their third and final teaser signaling the end of development and preparing for the Ioniq 5 N’s global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with an exclusive N stand and hill-climb demonstration.

