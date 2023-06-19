Exotic Land Rover Defender Journeys Slots Announced

This summer participate in a Defender Journey and drive the iconic Defender to Ladakh, Zanskar and Spiti.

After the successful completion of six Defender Journeys in South India, Jaguar Land Rover and Cougar Motorsport have announced the next five Defender Journeys, which will take place in the Himalayas between June and August 2023. Guests participating in these Himalayan Experiences will drive the iconic Land Rover Defender 110 on some scenic driving routes to Ladakh, Zanskar and Spiti.

Launched in January 2023, the Defender Journeys program is operated by Cougar Motorsport under license and authorisation from Jaguar Land Rover. Offering only five driving slots for guests in each self-drive expedition, these Journeys are curated with thrilling drives, luxurious stays and bespoke experiences, allowing guests to explore the natural wonders of India as they drive through awe-inspiring vistas and a myriad of landscapes. Till date, six journeys have been conducted across South India, covering the Konkan, Coromandel, Nilgiri and Malabar regions. Guests participating in these Journeys have to arrive at the city of origin on their own while everything else, including the Defender vehicle to drive, accommodation, meals, experiences and activities are arranged by the organizers.

Defender Journeys Ladakh Himalayan Experience: A drive through the high mountain passes and arid deserts of the southern extension of the Karakoram range.

Dates and Routes for first rotation: 17-25 June, 2023: Shimla – Manali – Jispa – Leh – Nubra – Pangong Tso – Leh

Dates and Routes for second rotation: 7-15 July, 2023: Leh – Pangong Tso – Nubra – Leh – Jispa – Manali – Shimla

Cost: Rs 4.75 lakh plus GST @5% for two guests

Defender Journeys Zanskar Himalayan Experience: A drive through the lush valleys, high mountains and arid deserts of the Pir Panjal, Zanskar and Ladakh ranges of the world’s highest mountain system.

Dates and Routes for first rotation: 24-30 June, 2023: Leh – Padum – Kargil – Srinagar

Dates and Routes for second rotation: 3-9 July, 2023: Srinagar – Kargil – Padum – Leh

Cost: Rs 4.5 lakh plus GST @5% for two guests

Defender Journeys Spiti Himalayan Experience: A drive across a land famous for its high mountains, exquisite mountain desert, jagged landscapes, pristine and fast-flowing river, gushing through deep gorges and valleys, and entrancing and elevating heritage.

Route: Shimla – Sangla – Tabo – Kaza –Manali – Shimla

Dates: First Rotation: 5-12 August, 2023; Second Rotation: 19-26 August, 2023

Cost: Rs 4.25 lakh plus GST @5% for two guests

The luxurious stays in these journeys include the Taj Theog Resort and Spa in Shimla, The Grand Dragon Ladakh in Leh, StoneHedge Hotel in Nubra, Banjara Camps and Retreat in Sangla, Grand Dewachen in Kaza, The Aloka Resort in Manali, Tara Mountain Sarai in Purne and The Lalit Grand Palace in Srinagar.

For further details, visit https://www.cougarmotorsport.in/defender-journeys/

Story: Alshin Thomas

