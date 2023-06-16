Volvo C40 Recharge Revealed in India

The Volvo C40 Recharge, their born-electric SUV, has been revealed in India. The C40 Recharge is their second electric car in the line-up after the XC40 Recharge.

Built on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, the C40 Recharge offers a WLTP range of up to 530 km per charge, and features all the benefits of an SUV but with a sleeker and stylish crossover design. One of the standout features of the Volvo C40 Recharge is its leather-free interior. The introduction of the Volvo C40 Recharge is also in line with the company’s commitment to have 100 per cent electrified vehicles in the portfolio by 2030.

With the introduction of the C40 Recharge, Volvo Car India hope to further consolidate their position as a leading force in the luxury electric vehicle market. In addition to the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge launch is expected to further strengthen Volvo’s commitment to the electrification of their entire product line-up.The Swedish company plans to announce the price and also launch the C40 Recharge in August. Direct online bookings through the Volvo Car India website will be open after the price announcement. Deliveries to customers are scheduled to start from September.

“The reveal of the Volvo C40 Recharge marks a significant milestone for Volvo Car India’s commitment to the Indian market. Building on to the success of XC40 Recharge, I am sure C40 Recharge would help us widen our luxury market share. This car represents the future of mobility, combining innovative design, advanced electric technology, and our unwavering dedication to environmental consciousness. We are proud to introduce this 100 per cent leather-free electric crossover, setting a new standard for sustainable luxury.” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Story: Alshin Thomas

