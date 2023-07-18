Hybrid Racing Prototype Lamborghini SC63 Unveiled

The Lamborghini SC63 has been unveiled. This groundbreaking hybrid racing prototype has been specifically designed to compete at the apex of endurance racing, showcasing Lamborghini’s commitment to innovation and performance.

The Lamborghini SC63, a hybrid racing prototype, developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, is set to compete in the Hypercar class of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Endurance Cup.

The SC63 is equipped with an all-new 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that has been specifically designed for the racing program. The engine adopts a ‘cold V’ configuration, where the turbos are mounted outside the V-angle of the engine. The power output from the engine and the hybrid system is regulated to a maximum of 500 kW (680 hp) as per the LMDh-category regulations. The power unit is managed by a Bosch electronic control unit, and certain components such as the gearbox, battery, and motor generator unit (MGU) adhere to standard specifications to control development costs for the prototype.

While the gearbox is standardized for all LMDh cars, Lamborghini has the freedom to customize it to meet their specific requirements, including gear ratios and differential slip. Additionally, the renowned experts at Ligier have been chosen as partners to develop and build the car’s monocoque. This collaboration allowed Lamborghini to specify their needs, resulting in features like the push rod front suspension design, overall weight distribution, and easy servicing of critical parts. The bellhousing, which connects the rear of the engine and the front of the gearbox, has been designed to accommodate the electric engine while enhancing torsional stiffness. The SC63’s adaptive suspension automatically adjusts to different road conditions, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride even in the most challenging racing environments.

In terms of design, the bodywork of the SC63 has been a collaborative effort between Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department and the race design team. It features distinctive brand styling cues, including the iconic Y-shaped lights at the front and rear. The cars will be adorned in a livery consistent with the Huracán GT3 challenger, showcasing Verde Mantis green with a black Nero Noctis strip over the cabin, front hood, carbon diffuser, rear fin, and wing. The Italian Tricolore colors of green, white, and red will also be present, along with branding from Lamborghini’s long-time partner, Swiss watch manufacturer Roger Dubuis.

The cooling layout of the SC63 played a crucial role in its engineering and design. Extensive iterations were conducted to determine the optimal air intakes into the sidepods behind the cockpit. The car incorporates eight different radiators, including those for intercoolers, gearbox, air conditioning, Energy Recovery System (ERS), and Energy Storage System (ESS), as well as two water radiators. The design team had to consider worst-case scenarios, such as high ambient temperatures, to ensure optimal thermal efficiency at both IMSA and WEC circuits. Intensive development work using a Driver in the Loop (DiL) simulator was conducted before track testing.

To aid in the development process, Lamborghini enlisted the expertise of factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, along with new drivers Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean. Kvyat and Grosjean, who have recent experience with hybrids in Formula One, contributed to fine-tuning the LMDh system and designing the steering wheel controls necessary to operate the hybrid functions.

Starting in 2024, the Lamborghini SC63 will compete in the full FIA World Endurance Championship, with one car, while the second car will participate in the North American Endurance Championship races of the IMSA series. Both cars will be run by the Iron Lynx team, with a driver lineup that includes Bortolotti, Caldarelli, Grosjean, and Kvyat.

Story: Alshin Thomas

