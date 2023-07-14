Aston Martin Valour Unveiled

The Aston Martin Valour, a limited edition V12-engined, manual transmission super car has been recently revealed by the British Marque to celebrate 110 years of the company.

The Aston Martin Valour marks the 110th anniversary of the legendary British manufacturer, as well as being one of the last few pure V12s to roll out before the British marque switches to electrification. Limited to just 110 units globally, the Valour is a celebration of the brand’s rich history of building some of the most exotic front-engined sports cars.

Inspired by the original V8 Vantage and Vantage-based RHAM/1 ‘Muncher’ Le Mans racer from 1980, the Valour boasts the unbridled brawn so typical of Aston Martin’s ultimate sports cars.

With production limited to just 110 cars globally, Valour’s rarity ensures it will be amongst the most collectable of all Aston Martins. The supercar comes with a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 paired with a six-speed manual transmission, producing a massive 715 hp and 753 Nm.

A mechanical limited-slip differential enhances the sense of direct analogue connection between car and driver, with the added support and reassurance of electronic traction and stability control systems. The Aston Martin Valour ’s Driving Modes – Sport, Sport+ and Track – have also been tuned to offer meticulously judged throttle response, torque management and sound character.

The Aston Martin Valour also receives adaptive dampers, springs and anti-roll bars all honed specifically to the car. Wheel alignment geometry has dedicated camber, castor and toe settings. The custom body structure features front and rear shear panels, a rear suspension tower strut brace and fuel tank bracing. These elements maximise both torsional and lateral stiffness, providing the suspension with an optimised platform in order to deliver more precise body control and increased refinement. In addition, a new steering system has been added to remove any unwanted sources of compliance to give the driver even greater sense of detailed feel, connection and immediacy.

The Aston Martin Valour also features carbon-ceramic brakes as standard, with the front discs measuring 410 mm and gripped by six-piston calipers. As for the rear, the Valour gets 360-mm discs that come paired with four-piston calipers. These brakes also result in a significant 23-kilogram reduction in un-sprung mass versus steel brakes. Moreover, these carbon ceramic discs have been engineered to resist brake fade at temperatures up to an incredible 800 degrees.

Completing Valour’s impressive hardware package are a set of 21-inch lightweight forged alloy ‘Honeycomb’ wheels, which are fitted with the very latest Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres: 275/35 R21 front tyres and 325/30 R21 on the rear for inspired handling and road-holding in wet or dry conditions.

The rear-end also features a dramatic tail-light graphic, with clusters of LED light blades (six on each side) echoing the ground-breaking Valkyrie hypercar. A full-width aluminium accent – milled from a solid billet delineates the rear-end, separating the upper and lower sections to dramatic effect. Positioned between the deep elements of the rear diffuser is the centrepiece of Valour’s extraordinary rear design; a triple tailpipe exhaust system fabricated from lightweight stainless steel. With a wall thickness of less than one mm this special tubing makes a seven kilogram weight saving versus a traditional system, yet emits a gloriously heavyweight soundtrack.

Further personalisation comes in the form of a flexible method of livery customisation. Separating Valour’s body into four areas – front, bonnet, sides and rear – clients may choose from an extensive array of hand-painted stripes and graphics designs, which can be applied in any one of 21 paint colours.

Simon Newton, Aston Martin’s Director of Vehicle Performance, said, “ Inspired by the iconic, muscle cars from our past, we have endowed Valour with an abundance of power and torque, while using modern technology and engineering to make that performance more exploitable and enjoyable. A big part of honouring that driver-pleasing character was mating our fabulous V12 engine to a manual transmission. It was a unique part of the brief and the end result is something truly unforgettable; a state-of-the-art driver’s car that thrives on being pushed to its limits and has the true heart and soul of a timeless analogue classic”.

Speaking of the thrilling new special edition, Aston Martin Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll said, “Valour is a celebration of Aston Martin’s passion for driving and extraordinary heritage, but it is also emblematic of today’s vibrant and revitalised brand. A modern icon that fuses classic character with contemporary execution, Valour captures the essence of excitement and exclusivity that defines this storied automotive marque. A showcase for our world-class design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Valour is further proof of Aston Martin’s position as the driver’s champion and maker of the world’s most exciting, exclusive and desirable ultra-luxury high-performance cars.”

Production of the Aston Martin Valour is due to commence at their Gaydon Headquarters in Q3 of 2023, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q4 2023.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: Toyota Innova HyCross Update – Intriguing Innova