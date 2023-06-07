Honda Elevate Makes Its World Debut In India

The Honda Elevate, developed based on a ”urban freestyler” concept, has made its global debut at the world premiere event in India. The SUV is scheduled for launch later this year in the country.

The Honda Elevate is a mid-size SUV that will have India as the first country to manufacture and sell it globally. While the initial introduction of Elevate is focused on domestic market, Honda aim to make India serve as an important export hub for the new model to other parts of the world, catering to the robust demand for SUVs globally.

Feature-wise, the Honda Elevate gets an electric sunroof with one-touch operation and pinch guard, a seven-inch TFT display that provides all the useful information to the driver including fuel consumption, trip meter, G-meter and more. It also allows the driver to set up keyless access, lighting, and Honda Sensing, among others. As for the centre console, the Elevate comes equipped with a 10.25-inch high definition LCD touchscreen display capable of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, assisted side-view monitor, assisted rear-view monitor, clock, calendar, compass and so on.

At the heart of the Elevate is a familiar 1.5-litre, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine which Honda claim will deliver high fuel efficiency, low emission and spirited driving performance. The engine churns out 121 hp at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque between 4,300 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic which ensures smooth performance and a responsive driving experience, while also contributing to high fuel economy.

For safety, the Elevate incorporates Honda’s global standard of safety by offering a host of active and passive advanced safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability assist with agile handling assist, hill start assist, Honda Lane Watch camera, multi-angle rear camera, emergency stop signal, ISOFIX compatible rear side seats with lower anchorages and top tether, and an immobilizer with anti-theft alarm. It will come with Honda’s acclaimed Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure which enhances self-protection while mitigating damage to other vehicles in the event of a collision.

The Elevate features the Honda Sensing, an advanced and intelligent safety technology of Honda that utilizes a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize the risk of accidents and, in some cases, intervene to avoid or lessen the severity of a collision. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification system and Auto High-Beam are part of the signature features of the Honda Sensing.

Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “With the unveiling of the all-new Elevate, we embark on a new journey with Honda’s strong product offering in the booming SUV segment in India. Honda enjoys strong leadership and popularity in sedan segments. There has been very high anticipation amongst Honda loyalists and overall market, who have been eagerly waiting for the new model. We are confident that the Elevate will further strengthen the bond with our esteemed customers and soon become our strong third pillar of business besides the City and Amaze. We have a robust product strategy to strengthen our premium play in the market and Elevate is first model among the five new SUVs that will be launched by Honda in India by 2030.

“Aligning with our global vision towards carbon neutrality by focusing on electrified powertrains, we will launch Honda’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) based on this SUV within next three years in India,” he added.

Bookings for the Honda Elevate will commence next month, with its launch set to take place ahead of the festive season.

Story: Alshin Thomas

