2023 Range Rover Sport SV Unveiled

The new Range Rover Sport SV, the most powerful and dynamic iteration of the Range Rover Sport ever, has been introduced and the order books are open.

The new Range Rover SV, built-to-order by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations, offers with a host of new and bespoke features. There are some hard changes including a new adaptive suspension system that Land Rover claim is the most advanced in its class, as well as a sensory audio system with wellness benefits. An exclusive airflow-enhanced design delivers a more assertive and grounded aesthetic, with functional lightweight and technical material choices that reinforce its high-performance capabilities.

The Range Rover SV comes powered exclusively by the highest spec available for the BMW 4.4-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. It produces a massive 635 hp and 750 Nm– 60 hp and 50 Nm more than its predecessor, the SVR P575, that had a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine. The SV is capable of attaining 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.6 seconds and can get up to a top speed of 290 km/h.

This performance is aided by a combination of features that deliver a weight saving of up to 76 kg, including the world’s first 23-inch carbon-fibre wheel option on a production car, carbon-ceramic brakes—an option available for the first time on a Range Rover, and standard-fit aerodynamic enhancements including a carbon-fibre bonnet.

The new Range Rover Sport SV introduces the Body and Soul Seat (BASS), a multi-dimensional audio experience with wellness benefits which allows front seat occupants to feel the sound. This is the first production vehicle to incorporate a tactile audio system from industry leader SUBPAC – technology used by the world’s top recording artists and composers.

The Range Rover Sport SV debuts a world-first combination of hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs and pitch control. This revolutionary semi-active system, which removes the need for conventional anti-roll bars, dramatically reduces pitch and roll to maintain a near-level body stance during extreme cornering and acceleration, while also reducing weight, increasing grip, and benefiting comfort and refinement.

Riding between 10 mm and 25 mm lower than other Range Rover Sport models, depending on the drive mode selected, the Sport SV’s “6D Dynamics” suspension works seamlessly with a suite of advanced chassis and suspension systems. Unique SV-tuned settings are applied to the intelligent all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking, configurable dynamics and active locking rear differential to deliver a more focused, sports car-like driving experience—especially in the all-new driver-selectable “SV” mode.

For the first time on a Range Rover, 305-section rear tyres are fitted on the Sport SV, which are 20 mm wider than the 285-section front tyres. This arrangement, with standard-fit Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tyres, enables a rear-biased dynamic setup enhancing grip, stability and traction. Increased rear roll stiffness also translates to immediate steering responses.

Demonstrating the combined benefits of these technologies, New Range Rover Sport SV is capable of generating lateral acceleration in excess of 1.1 G on the all-season tyres. That represents a 22 per cent increase on the previous generation Range Rover Sport SVR on summer tyres and is comparable to track-focused sports cars.

Both carbon options are standard on the Edition One cars – which will be the first 550 offered in the UK. Exemplifying Range Rover’s modern luxury philosophy, the new Range Rover Sport SV is initially being reserved for select clients globally, with the invitation-only SV Edition One specification representing a curation of the best feature combinations, colours and finishes. Each Range Rover Sport SV Edition One is enhanced with exclusive branding on the front splitter, centre console, treadplates and puddle lamps. Every Range Rover Sport SV Edition One is already allocated to a Range Rover client.

Nick Collins, Executive Director, Vehicle Programmes, JLR, said: “New Range Rover Sport SV delivers an optimum blend of supreme performance, unrivalled desirability, capability and refinement. It’s a visceral addition to the Range Rover Sport line-up that powerfully demonstrates the world-class expertise of our high-performance specialists.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

