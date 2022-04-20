Honda City e:HEV production begins

Honda Cars India have begun manufacturing their much-anticipated Honda City e:HEV at its Tapukara, Rajasthan factory.

Honda Cars India have begun manufacturing of their much-anticipated Honda City e:HEV hybrid at its Tapukara, Rajasthan plant. The new Honda City e:HEV is India’s first robust Hybrid Electric Vehicle in the mainstream segment, and once introduced, it will be the country’s most affordable hybrid sedan. Customers can reserve the New City e:HEV at any authorised Honda dealership across the nation for Rs 21,000 or through the ‘Honda from Home’ platform on the Honda Cars India website for Rs 5,000.



The Honda City appearance e:HEV’s has a characteristic bold Honda emblem on the front and rear bumpers, HEV badging on the rear, new claw-shaped fog lamps, and a reworked carbon-finished rear bumper diffuser. In addition, the sedan rides on new black diamond-cut alloy wheels. A 6.9-inch HD coloured FT metre, a 7.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, 37+ Honda Connect features, ambient lighting, and a one-touch electric sunroof are among the interior amenities of the new City Hybrid. It also comes with an Electric Parking Brake with Auto Brake Hold.

Honda’s revolutionary self-charging and highly efficient Two motor e-CVT hybrid system is linked to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with Lithium-ion Battery, and an engine linked direct coupling clutch in the new Honda City e:HEV. The e:HEV electric-hybrid system has three driving modes: EV, Hybrid, and Engine, as well as Regeneration mode during deceleration. A Power Control Unit guarantees that, depending on the driving situation, the three modes are switched automatically.



The hybrid-electric system in the New City e:HEV produces 126 hp and a maximum motor torque of 253 Nm @ 0 – 3,000 rpm. Honda claims a fuel economy of 26.5 km/l, making it one of India’s most fuel-efficient automobiles and the most fuel-efficient sedan.



For the first time in India, Honda’s advanced intelligent safety technology “Honda SENSING” will be available on the Honda City e:HEV. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High-Beam are all Honda Sensing hallmark safety technologies.

Story by Kurt Morris