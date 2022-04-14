Honda City eHEV Launch Soon

The all-new petrol-electric hybrid Honda City eHEV will be launched in early May 2022.

With rising fuel prices, Honda Car India have taken the bold step of readying a new iteration of the popular City sedan, the eHEV. Yes, it’s a hybrid.

The hybrid Honda City eHEV retains the styling of the current fifth-generation model and brings some specific hybrid design elements to set it apart, such as the “e:HEV” badging and a unique set of alloy wheels.

Three driving modes are a part of the new City: Hybrid, EV and Engine modes. The powertrain comprises a 1.5-litre, in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with 98 hp and 127 Nm. Of course, the engine is primarily used as a generator, providing only supplementary drive when needed. The new Honda City eHEV uses these key components: a lithium-ion battery pack as an intelligent power unit, a power control unit, and an 80-kW electric motor with E-CVT and a rare-earth-element-free magnet. The e-motor is the primary drive unit with a healthy 109 hp and 253 Nm, available instantly. The engine also assists with drive when needed, based on speed and acceleration requirements. Peak hybrid system output is 93 kW (126 hp) and 253 Nm. Brake energy recuperation helps recharge the Li-ion battery.

The “EV” mode is for electric-only motoring with hybrid assistance. The battery pack isn’t too large or heavy and functions on a smart charge-discharge cycle. “Hybrid” mode uses the electric motor to drive the car with the engine, as mentioned, primarily employed as a generator. In the “Engine” mode, the engine drives the car, this is between 80-120 km/h with speeds high than that bringing in full hybrid mode.

The Honda City eHEV brings a host of connected car technologies including Alexa remote capability, Google assistant, and smart-watch compatibility. The Honda Sensing Suite also brings advanced safety tech in the form of Collision Mitigation Braking System, LaneWatch camera, and adaptive cruise control. With the sort of equipment on offer, there is only one fully-loaded ZX eHEV trim available. Pre-bookings are open now and the launch and deliveries will take place early this May. A standard three-year/unlimited-km warranty is offered, with an eight-year warranty on the lithium-ion battery.

The 4.55-metre-long Honda City sedan is also available with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 121 hp and 145 Nm. Both five-speed manual and CVT automatic versions are available.