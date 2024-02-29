Gensol EV Receive ARAI Certification

Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering Ltd, have received the certification and approval for their electric vehicle from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). This marks a step forward for the new electric company and paves the path for the official launch and sale in our country.

The ARAI certification process evaluates a vehicle’s performance, safety, and compliance to vehicle regulatory norms. The Gensol EV met all the criteria by navigating the assessments during the vehicle testing process. This certification culminates the vehicle homologation process, which involved vehicle testing both in controlled lab environments and on various terrain.

Commenting on this occasion, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman and Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Ltd, said, “We are committed to bringing our first made-in-India electric vehicle to the market with full compliance to ARAI regulations. We are incredibly proud to have developed a vehicle that meets the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance parameters, and matches up to the requirements of the certification.”

Gensol say the new electric car will be manufactured in their state-of-the-art greenfield plant in Chakan, Pune, that has an annual production capacity of 30,000 cars. The compact two-door, two-seater car comes with features such as moonroof, driver assistance, Artificial Intelligence-powered cloud analytics, and a unique user experience.

