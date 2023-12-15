Gensol EV India Launch in March 2024

Gensol EV are a new name in the electric vehicle segment and an India introduction is imminent—as soon as March 2024.

Gensol EV , or Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, are a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering Ltd. The brand aims at revolutionising electric mobility with innovative technology and aspirational vehicles.

The target segments for Gensol EV are passenger vehicles, urban mobility, last-mile delivery and fleets. The production facility is located in Chakan, just outside Pune city. It will be home to a state-of-the-art plant that will have an annual capacity of 30,000 cars.

The first offering will be a compact two-door, two-seater battery electric vehicle (BEV); a segment not particularly crowded at the moment. It has been ingeniously created and precision engineered by Gensol EV and is tailored for bustling cities grappling with congestion and pollution. It is created to be a modern, intelligent, space efficient and technologically-advanced compact car.

Gensol EV say their new small electric car will have a top speed of 80 km/h and a driving range of 200 kilometres on a single charge. The equipment list includes features such as a moon-roof, a large boot, in-cabin driver assistance and AI-based cloud analytics, promising an intuitive and unique user experience.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, MD of Gensol Engineering Ltd, said, ‘With great pride, we unveil the first glimpse of our new modern car, contributing significantly to the larger mission of decarbonizing the planet. Designed to address the challenges of daily city commuting, our made-in-India all-electric car is poised to revolutionize zero-emission mobility.’

Watch out for more on this new small car from Gensol EV as the new year arrives.