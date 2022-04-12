Fisker EV Select Hyderabad to Begin Operations in India

Fisker are an EV manufacturer from California and they have announced that they are headed for our shores. For their initial operations, Fisker have selected Hyderabad as headquarters.

Fisker have already established their main office in Hyderabad. Named ‘Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd’, they will currently focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning. They will work together with their engineering and product development facilities in California, USA. The company is currently recruiting people to handle the tasks at hand.

“Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities,” Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We have already started local hiring in India and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programs within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India.”

Fisker will commence production of the Ocean SUV on 17 November, 2022. The Fisker Ocean is claimed to have an estimated range of 630 kilometres (WLTP) and a sustainable interior made from recycled materials.

Story: Joshua Varghese

