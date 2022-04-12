Maserati GranTurismo Folgore All-electric Prototype

The all-electric GranTurismo Folgore will be the next form of the new grand tourer from the Trident brand.

Maserati only had plans to showcase their GranTurismo Folgore electric vehicle sometime next year. However, Maserati teased the coupé over the weekend through their official Twitter account which show the parent company Stellantis’ CEO, Carlos Tavares, driving it.

The photos give a preview of Maserati’s future, and it seems that they won’t withdraw too far from the company’s iconic design language. The new GranTurismo Folgore continues to retain a familiar GT shape and keeps the brand’s trademark grille.

The “Folgore” line will point to the electric models, much like the Trofeo name signifies their high-performance models. Underneath the bonnet is the true heart of the brand’s future – an all-electric powertrain. According to Maserati, the GranTurismo Folgore will sport an 800-volt electric system and a high-capacity battery pack with motors that will help deliver more than 1,200 hp to all four wheels. This could translate to a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of under three seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.

The GranTurismo Folgore will not be the only GT variant available, as Maserati plan to launch a combustion-engine version later this year. Details about its powertrain are still unknown, though rumours point to the two-door possibly getting the brand’s twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine that makes 630 hp on the MC20. However, it is likely to produce lesser power.

Only few details about the GranTurismo Folgore are known as Maserati have not provided any information regarding the car’s electric range or charge time. The new EV marks the beginning of the brand’s efforts to usher in their electrified future, which they hope to achieve completely by 2030, having only electric models in the line-up. The Grecale crossover is next in line to gain an all-electric variant by next year. Electrified versions of the Quattroporte, Levante, and MC20 will follow in 2025, with the brand becoming fully electric by the end of the decade.

Story: Alshin Thomas

