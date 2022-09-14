Ferrari Purosangue – The Prancing Horse’s “SUV” Unveiled

The Ferrari Purosangue has opened a new chapter in the history of the Italian marque as their first performance-oriented SUV. Their first-ever four-door, four-seater SUV has been one of the most highly anticipated offerings.





The Ferrari Purosangue has an aggressive design language and features a long and muscular bonnet,

sleek LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a front air splitter and a large grille with the Prancing

Horse logo. The SUV is flanked by rear-hinged doors, sleek wing-mirrors, flared wheel arches, and

designer mixed wheels: 22-inch front and 23-inch rear. Sleek LED tail-lights and quad exhaust tips

grace the rear end.

Ferrari’s most iconic engine, the sweet-sounding, naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, powers the

Purosangue. With 725 hp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque of 716 Nm at 6,250 rpm, it is mated to an

eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with a separate two-speed transmission for the front wheels,

for unique four-wheel drive ability. The Ferrari Purosangue can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 3.3

seconds and 0-200 km/h in 10.6 seconds, with a top speed in excess of 310 km/h. By far it is the

most powerful engine ever developed by Ferrari for a four-seater car, and, needless to say, is also

the most powerful in its segment, as well as the only one capable of delivering that instantly

recognisable Ferrari V12 soundtrack.

For the first time in Ferrari’s history, the cabin has four separate and independently adjustable seats.

The integration of comfort-focused components, the use of variable density foams, and the new

suspension system mean that the Purosangue delivers unprecedented comfort and a layout that

exudes the sportiness and elegance typical of Ferrari’s design language. The heated backseats can be adjustable and reclined independently.

Inside, the Purosangue has a luxurious yet sporty four-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard

design, premium leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, an optional electrochromic glass roof,

four-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a

digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The safety of passengers is ensured

by multiple airbags, ABS, and the usual Ferrari safety suite comprising Side Slip Control, electronic

stability control and the usual nannies.

We expect to see the new Ferrari Purosangue in India sooner rather than later following the global

rollout.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition Launched