Citroën Puretech 110 Gen III Turbo Engine Arrives

Citroën India have announced the launch of their latest generation Puretech 110 turbo engine in the C3, which now gets 13 new features.

The Citroën C3 is back with the Gen-III Puretech 110 turbo engine on the Shine variant. The variant now also gets 13 new features including safety elements such as ESP, Hill-Hold, TPMS and engine auto start/stop. Other features in the Shine variant include electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger. The B-hatch will also come equipped with My Citroën Connect app with 35 Smart connectivity features as part of the Citroën’s Connectivity 1.0 plan.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India said in a statement, “We are pleased to launch the new Gen III Puretech 110 turbo engine now with advanced safety features, that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city & highway commutes. The C3 Turbo has been in high demand and delighted customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 phase-II, the customers will continue to enjoy the high performance and responsive motor for an exciting driving experience. With the new Shine variant and My Citroën Connect app on board, this hatch with a twist makes for a very appealing and compelling package. We would like to thank the customers who have been waiting for the C3 Turbo and we would like to assure them that the vehicle deliveries would start from middle of May.”

Citroën C3 Gen III Turbo BS6 phase-II variant wise prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

C3 1.2 turbo feel dual tone Rs 8,28,000 C3 1.2 turbo feel dual tone vibe pack Rs 8,43,000 C3 1.2 turbo shine dual tone Rs 8,80,000 C3 1.2 turbo shine dual tone vibe pack Rs 8,92,000

Story: Alshin Thomas

