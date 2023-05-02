Volkswagen Tiguan – SUV for All

The Volkswagen Tiguan has proved time and again that it is as practical and versatile as it is potent and ready for adventure. We take a look at how the Tiguan has raised the bar for SUVs and how it makes more expensive premium models feel like lesser cars.

The SUV market is growing several fold; faster than anyone imagined. What was earlier a hatchback market with sedans seen as aspirational models is now one where SUVs, small and large, dominate the view for as far as the eye can see, with only a few other body styles managing to break the chain. Here, too, there are the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a bestseller for the German marque and a model that has been around for generations, so to speak. While this SUV may be perceived as understated, a closer examination reveals that its beauty lies in the intricacies of its design and the sheer range of its capabilities.

The Tiguan is a very versatile car. This substantial five-seat SUV has plenty of room for passengers and luggage alike. The fact that its production has crossed 60 lakh units is powerful evidence that the Tiguan is indeed a bestseller for Volkswagen. An interesting fun fact is that Volkswagen manufacture the Tiguan across four time-zones and in three continents. A brand-new Tiguan rolled off the assembly line every 35 seconds at one of the company’s advanced production facilities on average last year. It has maintained its original form factor and design despite becoming a worldwide success, having only its edges sharpened.

Style and Substance

Because of its design, reliable performance, and overall value proposition, the Volkswagen Tiguan has regularly been one of the auto-maker’s top-selling models worldwide since its launch in 2007. In recent years, its appeal seems to have only increased and, earning high praise all the time, it has cemented its status for the VW Group.

This new Tiguan makes for a magnificent and highly integrated pillar of Volkswagen India’s SUV line-up. The new model is sleek, potent, and sophisticated and raises the SUV game for 2023 in terms of styling, appeal, and pure driving pleasure. Its powerful proportions, clean front-end design, and defined shape to the silhouette give this SUV a commanding presence, aided no less by the strong lines that traverse the length of its body. The IQ.LIGHT matrix’s architecture is state-of-the-art, using 24 different light-emitting diodes (LED) to guide the driver through low visibility areas in safety and comfort with an innovative and dynamic front lighting system.

Enviable Comfort

Every journey in the Tiguan is enhanced by the premium and spacious cabin. Measuring over 4.5 metres long and riding on a 2.7-metre wheelbase, the Tiguan offers space comparable to or even better than premium German SUV models costing much more. The interior mirrors the exterior: understated style and a high-quality feel with a colour scheme that is mostly all black, complemented by a light roof-liner and a huge panoramic sunroof. Comfortable seats upholstered in Vienna leather, attractive trim accents, and soft-touch dashboard and door-panels make it a sumptuous surrounding on the move. The LED cabin lighting as well as 30-colour ambient lighting make for a cosy environment to suit every mood and the electric panoramic sunroof offers an outstanding view for the occupants.

Setting the ideal temperature is easy with for the three-zone climate control. On the highway, using straightforward cruise control results in a stress-free and delightful experience. The user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system makes it simple to access music, make calls, and stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As for driving, the human-machine interface element is crucial for an engaging experience. The new Tiguan places a lot of importance on small gestures. One can access music albums, switch radio stations, scroll through playlists, and navigate the main menu with just a flick of the wrist. It also packs practical additions such as Type-C USB ports, an illuminated gear-knob, and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat. And there is a sporty flat-bottomed multifunction steering wheel.

Power and Glory

The Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by the modern 2.0 TSI: a 1,984-cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine with a maximum output of 190 hp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. The engine is mated to the advanced seven-speed automatic DirectShift Gearbox (DSG) for lightning-quick response and smooth power delivery. Together with the 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel-drive system, it provides maximum traction and superior dynamics by smartly splitting the drive between the front and the rear wheels.

The TSI engine is as peppy as it is efficient—two qualities that have been typically incompatible in conventional petrol engines. Combining fuel stratified injection and turbocharging results in high-tech units with plenty of power and torque while being very fuel-efficient in a car of this size. Moreover, its performance beats more expensive rivals and that makes it rather good value, too.

Safe and Sound

The Volkswagen Tiguan has always been among the safest cars in the world, scoring high in the most stringent and extreme safety tests and gracing the top 10 models tested out of hundreds, if not thousands. The Tiguan brings a new level of safety primarily due to its advanced preventive safety features. The best-case scenario is if an accident is avoided in the first place. An electronic differential lock, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and, for the worst-case scenario, a full complement of six airbags make all drives safe and stress-free.

The VW Tiguan as a package provides generous occupant room, plenty of storage space, excellent build quality, engaging dynamics, and quality to make one question the need to pay more for premium brands who give you much less value. The VW Tiguan takes on the world with ease and doesn’t even break a sweat doing it. Indeed, it is ideal for every situation.