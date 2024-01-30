Citroën C3 Aircross Automatique Launched

Citroën have launched the automatic version of the C3 Aircross SUV, dubbed the C3 Aircross Automatique. Prices start at Rs 12.85 lakh, ex-showroom. Citroën mentioned that the price is introductory, so there may be an increase in the future. The French marque also claims that the C3 Aircross Automatique is the most affordable automatic transmission-equipped SUV over four metres.

Here is the variant-wise pricing (ex-showroom):

Plus AT 5 Seater Rs 12.85 lakh Max AT 5 Seater Rs 13.50 lakh Max AT 5+2 Seater Rs 13.85 lakh

It also has 15 Nm more torque than the manual transmission-equipped version, for a total of 205 Nm, though power remains the same at 110 hp. Additional features on the Citroën C3 Aircross Automatique include Citroën Connect with 40 smart features, which includes remote start and remote AC preconditioning, among others.

The C3 Aircorss has a ground clearance of 200 mm and a cargo capacity of 444 litres on the five seat version, which goes up to 511 litres in the seven seat version with the third row removed. However, with the third row upright, cargo space is a tiny 44 litres. There’s a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen coupled with a 7-inch TFT driver’s display.

Alongside the launch of the new C3 Aircross Automatique, Citroën have also launched a new In-app marketplace fueling feature that enables customers to make direct fuel purchases through the app. It will initially be available to only the new owners of the C3 Aircross and will become available to existing customers through Over the Air (OTA) updates.