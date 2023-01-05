BYD Inaugurate their Showroom in Bengaluru

BYD inaugurated their second passenger vehicle showroom in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The showroom is run and managed by PPS Motors.

The showroom was inaugurated by Byrathi Basavaraj, Minister of Urban Development, Karnataka, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors, and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India, PPS Motors and customers.

PPS Motors located in the software hub in Mahadevapura where most of the automobile dealers are present will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles with high-quality services for its consumers in Karnataka. With considerable experience in the automobile industry, PPS Motors has extensive reach with its business covering the state of Karnataka.

Spread across 4,300 square feet, the showroom has trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor, offering customers the best in-store experience.

PPS Motors have a large, established automotive dealer network across Karnataka and is known for its sales and after-sales customer satisfaction.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of our 2nd passenger car dealership in Bengaluru with PPS Motors, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Bengaluru market. We are currently developing our dealership network across the nation. With the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company also gearing up for more ev charging points on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway stretch benefitting many EV users, we are positive that this dealership will establish a new standard in the area.”

Speaking on the occasion Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors said, “We have been witnessing BYD’ success journey both globally & in India. We are delighted to associate with BYD India and extend our association in Karnataka with the opening of our 2nd showroom in Bangalore at Mahadevpura. We have received an over whelming response for the brand in Karnataka and have already delivered 100 cars and garnered over 300 bookings. With the Best in Class products from BYD, along with our in-depth understanding of customer requirements, we will endeavour to provide the best ownership experience for our customers.”

BYD India aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. BYD India plans to participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market. BYD will continue to leverage technological innovations for a better life, promote sustainable development of society, and implement its “Cool the Earth by 1°C” initiative.

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Nexa Black Edition